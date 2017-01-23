logo

crime

Police arrest two after gunfire in downtown Johnson City

Johnson City Press • Updated Jan 23, 2017 at 4:54 PM

Johnson City police charged two Chattanooga men with reckless endangerment after gunshots were reported downtown early Sunday morning.

Kardae Jackson, 19, and Morris Jackson, 22, both of 2505 Vine St., were arrested during a “high-risk” traffic stop at the intersection of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

Police say witnesses reported the passenger of a white Suzuki sedan fired shots in the air during a fight with several people in the Downtown Square parking lot on State of Franklin at approximately 3 a.m.

A witness to the incident followed the vehicle and was able to give dispatchers a description of the vehicle and a license plate number. After stopping the vehicle, police said they found a 9 mm Glock pistol in the glove compartment.

Both men were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of $10,000 bonds. They were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday for arraignment.

