Police arrest two after gunfire in downtown Johnson City

Kardae Jackson, 19, and Morris Jackson, 22, both of 2505 Vine St., were arrested during a “high-risk” traffic stop at the intersection of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

Police say witnesses reported the passenger of a white Suzuki sedan fired shots in the air during a fight with several people in the Downtown Square parking lot on State of Franklin at approximately 3 a.m.

A witness to the incident followed the vehicle and was able to give dispatchers a description of the vehicle and a license plate number. After stopping the vehicle, police said they found a 9 mm Glock pistol in the glove compartment.

Both men were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of $10,000 bonds. They were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday for arraignment.