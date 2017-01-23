Fairview United Methodist Church Pillowcase Extravaganza to help hospitalized children Johnson City Press • Jan 23, 2017 at 5:07 PM The Pillowcase Extravaganza to make pillowcases for hospitalized children will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Fairview United Methodist Church. Helpers do not have to be able to sew, but may join in a time of fellowship. Fairview is located 5 miles from downtown Jonesborough going toward Fall Branch at 878 Tenn. Highway 81 N. For information, call 423-753-2205. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.