Parameters set on three county school projects

Commissioners also nominated and elected former Johnson City Commissioner Phil Carriger to fill Joe Wise’s 3rd District seat until the 2018 county general election. Wise stepped down when he was elected to the City Commission Nov. 8.

“I appreciate your support,” Carriger said before being sworn in. “My desire is to be a positive addition to the County Commission.”

Recommended limits on school spending include Boones Creek at $25 million, plus a roughly $1.8 million contingency. Jonesborough school projects have been set at about $20.8 million for a total recommended county expenditure of about $47.6 million.

The amounts, recommended by the county’s Budget Committee, are intended to give the Board of Education clear parameters of how much can be spent on planning, architectural and engineering design and project management. The limits “do not constitute an authorization for expenditure nor a commitment to the funding amounts,” according to the resolution.

Neither does the total include sharing costs to Johnson City, which potentially run the number up to about $68 million — that number being a combination of debt and cash. Commissioners will nail these numbers down when actual expenses roll in as bids.

There was quite a bit of debate, and Commission Chairman Greg Matherly expressed his displeasure that he, and commissioners, already had voted to spend $30.5 million on the new Boones Creek school.

The lowered amount includes shaving Boones Creek’s projected $3 million to $5 million athletic complex off the table for now — at least as a “school project.” The size of the new Jonesborough K-8 also was reduced from 106,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet and redesigning the traffic plan that would have placed a new entrance to the latter off U.S. Highway 11E also has been removed.

County Mayor Dan Eldridge said the county can save by subdividing the land on which the athletic complex is planned and claiming it as county-owned property. The move also relieves the county of sharing education capital expenses with Johnson City.

“I think this is a great plan,” Commissioner Bryan Davenport said. “I hope we can work with Johnson City to collaborate so that we all benefit from the complex.”

Commissioners also voted pursue a $777,900 purchase agreement with Joe McCoy for the 15.6-acre tract for the new Jonesborough K-8. The land is nearby the existing schools and fronted by Main Street. Commissioners also approved a budget not to exceed $250,000 for Burleson Construction to manage construction of the new Boones Creek K-8.

On Jan. 11, the total cost of the three projects sat at more than $135 million, an amount that would have placed Washington County at $2,261 in debt per capita — third in the state behind only Davidson and Williamson counties. Washington County currently ranks 32nd in debt per capita.

Eldridge strongly said the lofty number would have brought the county’s total projected debt obligation to more than $282 million. Eldridge and Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith advised limits had to be set or the county’s debt load and stagnant tax base would negatively affect its bond rating.

The result was the above-mentioned scenario that reduces the debt per capita number to $1,721. That number places Washington County at 12th highest in the state.

Commissioners also approved spending about $780,000 to pay Johnson City, Kingsport and Jonesborough for extending water service to several unincorporated areas of the county. Earlier this month, the commission’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee members voted not to wait until a survey recording the ratio of low- to moderate-income households in lieu of subsidies was complete to proceed with the three rural waterline extension projects.

CIA Chairman Todd Hensley said it would be about one year before this project could start, if the county waited and that survey results will be used prior to future extensions. The $10,000 expenditure for the survey was removed from the measure before the vote.

“One of the reasons we brought this back up through the CIA is because we have to start somewhere,” Hensley said. This is that somewhere.”

The current areas include Hunt Road, Kingsport; Ford Creek Road, Johnson City; and Sliger and Thornburg Hills roads, Jonesborough. Roughly 60 existing households without potable water are located at these sites.

“So we increased property taxes by 40 cents, and 29 cents wind up going to education in some form or another,” Commissioner Paul Stanton said. “But people need water.”

About 20 county residents cheered following the vote.

