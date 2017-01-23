Local group to count area homeless

ARCH requests anyone who is homeless who has not been surveyed by an ARCH team member and members of the public who observe someone they believe is homeless who has not been surveyed to call the ARCH CARE hotline at 1-844-989-CARE (2273) during the 24-hour count period.

Veterans who are homeless should call the VA Homeless Services at 423-979-2871 for immediate access to services.

ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper said members of the public are advised not approach homeless camps or people who are homeless during the count but to call the hotline with directions to their location.

Conducted nationally, results of the count are used by HUD to award grant funding for housing and support programs to end homelessness.