Former Blue Plum director pleads guilty to forging checks from festival's account

As part of her plea, Hays will serve six years of probation and was ordered to pay back the $49,950 she stole in installments of $1,000 per month. The judge in her case warned her that, if she missed a payment, she could face jail time for violating the terms of her probation.

She was arrested June 23, just a couple of weeks after this year’s music and arts festival. Members of Friends of Olde Downtown (now known as the Blue Plum Organization), the group charged with overseeing the annual downtown festival and the “First Friday” events, reported discrepancies in the organization’s finances to the Johnson City Police Department.

