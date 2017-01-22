Brodie Goes Home - Animal shelter says goodbye to its longest resident

But he did not go without tears, lots of good wishes, several hugs and at least one kiss from the shelter’s staff and volunteers who came together to bid Brodie a very fond farewell.

Considering his rough start at the shelter, his very long stay and the long-running concern he might never find a home, balloons and banners were also in order for Friday’s Goodbye Brodie Party.

“He’s been a great dog and we’re going to miss him like crazy but this is the best thing for him,” Cara Ledbetter, the shelter’s executive director, said.

“He’s been here two years and 10 days. No dog wants to be in a shelter that long. Instead of those concrete pads and cages, he’s going to have long walks on the beach and walks on the boardwalk” along the Windy City lakeshore.

Libby Lewis, a member of Washington County Humane Society who is devoted to finding homes for the pit bulls and pit bull mixes that account of 60 percent of the shelter’s dogs, was there the day Brodie came in and knows his story well.

It was a cold day in January precisely 740 days ago when a county animal control officer responded to a 911 call about a dead dog, she said. Brodie was found chained to a tree near the dead animal with no food, no water and no shelter. The temperature outside was 5 degrees below zero.

He weighed 25 pounds, or about half his healthy weight, Lewis said. He was emaciated. She could see every bone through his skin. And on top of being grossly neglected, there were signs he had also been abused.

The case went to court and Brodie came to live at the shelter, where he was vaccinated, neutered, fed and nurtured into the healthy, happy and loving dog he is today, Lewis said.

According to Ledbetter, the problem with Brodie was never an aggressiveness toward people. It was the scars on his face, an almost certain sign that he had been used as a fighting dog. Because of that history, the shelter could not recommend him to a family with children or other animals.

So Brodie stayed, winning the hearts of everyone who cared for him until finally, just before New Year’s, Brodie had a visitor.

Tonya Nucci of Johnson City heard Brodie’s story from a friend at the Humane Society and immediately thought of her friend, Lori West, in Chicago. West, who loves large breeds, had a Rottweiler that was also a shelter dog that had died with cancer a couple of years ago.

“The time was right,” Nucci said. So she sent West a picture of Brodie with a three-word command: “Adopt this dog.”

West came to meet Brodie at the shelter in late December. It was a meeting that sealed the deal and at last landed him a good home.

Nucci picked Brodie up at the shelter just after lunchtime on Friday and expected to be in Chicago by midnight.

Lewis, who kissed Brodie goodbye and cried at their parting, attributed the shelter’s disproportionately large pit bull population to the status people place on the breed and a lack of understanding of what the dogs require.

“I believe a lot of people get pit bulls for a status reason without knowing how to actually care for them,” she said. “They think it’s OK if you just tie a pit bull up in a backyard and leave them.

“There’s a lot to raising a pit bull. They need to be walked and exercised just like any other dog and they do need a lot of love and attention.”

“Before anyone gets a pit bull or any other dog,” Lewis said, “they need to do their homework on how to care for them.”

