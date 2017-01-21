Tri-Cities Women's March crowd stands in unity in Jonesborough

The women’s solidarity assembly, one of 633 that happened across the world, was devised for those who felt marginalized by the 2016 presidential election’s rhetoric, organizers said.

Although no literal march occurred in Jonesborough, police blocked traffic on both sides of the courthouse while dozens of participants stood shoulder-to-shoulder with signs held high annunciating their rights and opinions on the current political climate.

Organizer Morgan Clark said she was astonished by the extensive turnout.

“I know about five people here. When I had this original idea, I thought it would be about 10 people. There are hundreds of people here,” Clark said. “It’s just been shared and shared and shared. I had no idea there was this many like-minded people that would come support such a thing.”

Shortly after noon, Jodi Jones, another Tri-Cities Women’s March organizer, stood atop the steps and shared a letter she had written to her two young sons regarding women’s rights.

“Today, I’m ready to tell you a few things that, for the foreseeable future, we at our household will pursue with laser focus,” Jones said.

“First, we will forgo chivalry in favor of genuine equity. You will be men who insist that women be at the table. Our country ranks below 100 other nations in gender equity in its national government. It’s pathetic, and I’ve had enough.”

Jones was followed by speakers Kim Bushore-Maki and Meira Yasin, who also shared the message of equality for all.

During pauses in the speakers’ talks, the throng exuberantly cheered them along.

Yasin spoke to the crowd about her personal sense of belonging, and how she had struggled with her own cultural identity while growing up.

“It was nice just to know that there are so many people who have stories that are inside them, that no one has heard or that they haven’t shared. And for them to know that there are people who want to hear those stories,” Yasin said.

Colin Baxter and his wife had traveled to the local Women’s March from Kingsport.

“We came here for our grandchildren,” Baxter said. “They’re 6 and 4. We’re thinking of the future.”

Baxter said the “common humanity” of the rally was emotionally powerful, while admitting he felt “unsettled” following Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday.

One of the most energetic moments occurred when Allison Mullins and Michelle Treece performed two songs, and the crowd harmoniously clapped along.

Clark said she began organizing the local gathering six weeks ago, after she wanted to go to the march in Washington, D.C., but couldn’t make the trip.

“(The other marches) were just too far away. I was disappointed for a few days. Then I finally had the idea to have something here. I started making phone calls to see how hard that might be. It turned out to not be very hard at all,” Clark said.

“I created the event thinking a few people would show up, and it has continued to circulate and become this big, beautiful thing.”

When the Women’s March wrapped up, Clark encouraged participants to remain active in the future through various local community organizations.

Among those were Indivisible Tri-Cities, Be A Good Human and Women Matter Northeast Tennessee.

Approximately 200 women from the Tri-Cities region traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Women’s March on Washington.

