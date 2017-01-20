Local residents impressed by inauguration

Joe Grandy and his wife, Lucinda, sat in the bleachers below the podium on the west side of the Capitol, watching Trump with pride from his swearing-in to the final “God bless America” of his inaugural address.

Joe said Lucinda was more gung-ho than he about Trump’s candidacy at the beginning of the Republican primary race.

“Personally, I’d stay out of the crowd, but she’s been a Trump supporter since before it was cool to be a Trump supporter,” he said on the ride back from Washington, D.C.

It was her first time attending an inauguration, but Joe Grandy said he was there for President Richard Nixon’s swearing-in in 1972.

“When you think about it while you’re sitting there, you’re in the same general area with five former presidents of the United States, the Supreme Court justices, members of the legislative body, it’s a little awe inspiring,” Grandy said. “And sitting there next to the Capitol building, it’s a beautiful building. I’ve spent some time in D.C. over the years, but it never ceases to humble me when I see it.”

Security was tight getting into the city, Grandy said, and even in Alexandria, where his family boarded the Metro, there were members of the National Guard and bomb-sniffing dogs on hand.

The Grandys arrived in the nation’s capital Thursday, and attended the pre-inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial, billed as the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

Afterward, Joe and Lucinda walked around the National Mall and nearby areas to take in the sights.

“There was all this discussion of protesters and other issues, but we couldn’t find a single protestor,” he said.

Video taken after the president’s address, while his motorcade paraded from the Capitol to the White House, showed police clashing with brick-throwing protesters.

By that time, however, the Grandys were already on the road home.

Former Unicoi County Sheriff Kent Harris, now a member of the Republican Party’s State Executive Committee and a Trump delegate at the party’s convention, took his whole family — wife, daughter and two sons — to the inauguration.

“Everything’s going good, but there are a lot of people everywhere, it’s crazy trying to get around, especially for a country boy like me,” Harris said Friday afternoon.

The Harrises sat near the Capitol, too. Kent said he was seated next to a two-star general.

“He made a good speech,” Harris said. “He talked about a lot of the things he talked about during his campaign, mostly jobs.

“I was impressed that he talked about bringing everybody together, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, what race you are, he’s going to be president for everybody.”

They attended the inaugural parade, but were slightly disappointed the new president didn’t get out of his armored limousine to walk by on their section of the route.

Harris’ daughter, Kerri, voted for the first time in this election, and said it was impressive to be able to watch the man she voted for take the office.

“It was great,” she said. “Me and dad had amazing seats, and we got to sit around a bunch of good people. I love it. I’d do it all over again, if I could.”

