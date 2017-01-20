Indian Ridge Road sidewalk work starts Monday

Access to the sidewalk on the opposite side of Indian Ridge will be maintained. Signage will be in place to direct pedestrians where to cross to the open sidewalk. The closure will be in effect until June 2018, or until the new sidewalk and bridge are complete. Vehicular traffic will not be affected.

The sidewalk/bridge construction is part of the State of Franklin Road/Indian Ridge Road Intersection Project, which will add a right-turn exclusive lane for northbound and southbound traffic on State of Franklin.

The project will also widen Indian Ridge Road to five lanes and Skyline Drive to four lanes at the intersection.