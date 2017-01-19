United Way exceeds $1.725 million goal

More than $10,000 over last year’s $1.725 million goal and with donations still coming in, Campaign Chair Lindy White reported $1,737,767 in individual and corporation donations raised for 17 area health and human service agencies “so far.”

White began her remarks with thanks to every person and every business who contributed and called the total “great news for our community and great news for the individuals we serve.”

“These dollars are going to go back and help the community in a phenomenal way,” White said. “That’s what it is for, our community. And it is a blessing to be a part of it.”

To honor Lattany, who retired Jan. 1 after nearly 15 years of service as the United Way’s president and CEO, Board Chair Mark Finucane presented the last state proclamation signed by Tennessee Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey.

The proclamation recognized Lattany for “uncommon devotion” and for more than $25 million raised for area service agencies under his leadership of the United Way.

Finucane also presented Lattany with a plaque from the United Way board thanking him for his years of service to Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County and congratulating him on his retirement.

And in a personal expression of gratitude, Finucane told Lattany, “You brought it every day to the United Way. You brought it every day to the community.”

Lattany addressed the crowd of about 100 people, thanking everyone in attendance, all the past United Way board members and campaign chairs he worked with, the United Way staff and all of the service agencies who he said “individually and collectively, made the job so easy.”

To the agencies, Lattany said, “I have always said you were an easy sell because of wonderful work you do.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride. It’s been an amazing ride. God has presented a lot of opportunities to help a lot of people in this community.

“To God be the glory,” he said.

