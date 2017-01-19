Lady Knights on drive for disabled children in Kenya

Lane Whitman, a senior at Providence Academy and the lead scorer on the school’s girls basketball team, worked with patients at the mission hospital during a trip to Kenya last spring. When she came home to Northeast Tennessee she wanted to do something more.

Upon contacting Tenwek, one of western Kenya's leading providers of primary health care, Whitman spoke to an orthopedic specialist who described their need. From there the 17-year-old came up with the Points for Peds game plan she and her fellow Lady Knights hope will give about 100 Kenyan children with disabilities the mobility they need to attend school and live fuller lives.

In a succinct and convincing appeal for a spot in the Johnson City Press’ Good Neighbor column, Whitman explained, “The Providence Academy Varsity Girls Basketball Team is raising funds to purchase wheelchairs for special needs children in Kenya.

“We are seeking supporters to pledge toward each point the team scores in the 2016-2017 season. The donations will pay for wheelchairs for disabled children who live in Bomet County, Kenya. There are an estimated 100 children in need of wheelchairs. The wheelchairs will be distributed by the Tenwek Special Needs Clinic.”

When contacted by phone, Whitman provided an even more compelling reason to support their drive. In a country where 42 percent of the population lives in poverty, the cost of a wheelchair starts at $70 and can run as high as $300 with modifications customized to meet a child’s individual needs.

According to Whitman, the estimated cost of providing wheelchairs for all 100 children is $18,000 and that is the Lady Knights’ goal.

They kicked off their Points for Peds campaign when team practices began in October and as of this writing had gathered pledges from more than 50 donors totaling of $4.91 per point, or close to $4,700 and approaching a third of their goal.

“The most important takeaway for readers is that we would love to have them donate to help these children,” Whitman said.

As a point of reference, the Lady Knights scored 951 points in their 2015-16 season and are on track to hit that mark again this year. At this pace, a 1-cent pledge to Points for Peds would amount to a $9.51 donation, a 10-cent pledge would be worth $95.10 and a $1 per point gift would come to $951, or enough to provide wheelchairs for 5-10 Kenyan children without other means of obtaining one.

Whitman said all gifts to Points for Peds will be made through Friends of Tenwek, a 501(c)3 organization. The best way to support the drive is by making a pledge by email pointsforpeds@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations to Friends of Tenwek earmarked for Points for Peds may be made by mail to 6277-600 Carolina Commons, Box 191, Indian Land, SC 29707.

More information about the nonprofit Friends of Tenwek organization is available online at friendsoftenwck.org.

To watch the Lady Knights’ Point for Peds video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=JN19fJRbZbw.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.