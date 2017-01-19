Police: Fall Branch man shot himself during domestic argument

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Benjamin Bond, 41, 133 Morgan Lane, was arrested at Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was seeking treatment for a wound in his leg. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond reportedly came armed to his girlfriend’s father’s house on Myers Lane, hoping to speak with the woman, but her father would not allow Bond into the home.

Deputies say he pulled out the handgun and made threats toward the people inside the home. At some point, he allegedly fired the gun, striking himself in the leg and falling down.

Victims’ statements to police say he then got back up and threatened to shoot himself in the head, but did not do so.

Deputies said he fled the scene before they arrived, but was later found at the hospital. In the vehicle he drove to the hospital, deputies reported finding numerous firearms and illegal drugs.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $40,000 bond. He was arraigned Wednesday and remains in custody at the detention center.