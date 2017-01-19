logo

crime

L.A. fugitive captured in Washington County

Johnson City Press • Updated Yesterday at 4:30 PM

A Los Angeles man on the run from felony sex crime charges was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Washington County deputies say.

Quinno D. Assoon, 39, 3007 4th Ave., was taken into custody at a location on Thomas & Webb Road, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Assoon is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of lewd sexual act with a child. As a result of that warrant, Assoon was charged in Tennessee with being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond, and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended for You