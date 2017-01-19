L.A. fugitive captured in Washington County

Quinno D. Assoon, 39, 3007 4th Ave., was taken into custody at a location on Thomas & Webb Road, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Assoon is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of lewd sexual act with a child. As a result of that warrant, Assoon was charged in Tennessee with being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond, and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.