Jonesborough, Elizabethton receive state tourism grants

Jonesborough and Carter County are among the 29 Tennessee communities that will each receive a share of more than $1 million in grant money that Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd announced Thursday. These Tourism Enhancement grants, funded through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, are aimed at helping rural communities improve assets that will aid in the economic impact of tourism in the area.

Jonesborough will be receive a $50,000 slice of the grants, which will go toward funding the construction and refurbishment of the Jackson Theatre. Mayor Kelly Wolfe said that the town is in the final stages of developing plans for the theater, and the $50,000 will go toward restoring it for film screenings, musical concerts and plays produced by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

Wolfe said hopes are for construction to begin in a couple of months. He said the funds should help move the project along, focusing on getting things underway for the main building.

“It's always gratifying to see others outside of Jonesborough see the potential that is there as well,” he said.

Carter County’s award of $20,000 will be used to compile a document listing all tourism assets in Carter County, according to Tourism Coordinator Kayla Carter.

“I don’t believe that has ever been done before,” Carter said. It will include everything from the county’s state parks, to its national trails, to its boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing, and other recreational opportunities. Carter said it will also include the county’s historic sites, such as Sycamore Shoals and Shelving Rock from the Revolutionary War to Civil War skirmishes and such 20th century topics as the Elizabethton’s global leadership in rayon production.

Carter said the grant was initiated by the county and she will be working closely with Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey on the project. She said she will also be in discussions with Elizabethton City Manager Jerome Kitchens and Economic and Community Development Director Jon Hartman. Carter said the project will not only be valuable for tourism in the county but also for economic development.

She said one of the requirements of the grant is to hire a professional consultant to assist in the work.

