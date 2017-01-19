Huffine Road annexation halted

About 200 residents from the area came prepared for a public hearing that incorporated a scripted presentation and an orderly but passionate plea to build the Johnson City Housing Authority’s proposed 64-unit, 100-person housing development elsewhere.

Commissioners agreed and halted the proposal on second reading, but all five commissioners also agreed there was a need to accommodate people who needed housing.

Dr. Meagen McPherson led the group, which filled every available seat. She cited the community’s main concerns, which included safety and a net loss for not only themselves, but for the city, which would have had to reconfigure roads, build new sidewalks and supply other fixes to poor sight lines and potential storm water problems.

“We understand there are people that need this housing,” said Ken Huffine, whose grandfather helped build the road. “But we need to provide that with the very best efficiency. This is not it. I’m confident that if we take this (the community’s concerns) to the Washington County Commission, they also would conclude this is not the right place.”

Johnson City did not need to annex this parcel for the JCHA to go forward, and more units could be built under the county’s current zoning. In fact, about 30 additional units would be allowed under current county zoning.

“I want you guys to know that we can’t stop them from building this,” said Mayor David Tomita prior to the vote. “I want to go home and sleep well tonight knowing you are aware of that.”

Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain said Keystone Development is among the finalists for funding that would be used to construct a low-income housing development on the property. McClain explained the development would be composed mainly of single mothers and foster parents with children needing placement.

In November, the property’s owners, Jerry Elliott and Judy Elliott Hastings, requested the city allow the annexation.

Multi-family housing developments (apartments) are an allowed use in the county’s R-2A zoning district, according to Jordan Clark, Washington County planner/development administrator. Based on an approximate property size of 13 acres, a maximum of 93 units could be placed on the property when connected to a sanitary sewer system.

Clark said the Washington County Regional Planning Commission would have to approve a site plan for the development. The matter would then have to be approved by the Washington County Commission.

Commissioner Joe Wise asked McClain when he would know the status of the tax credits that would help fund the roughly $9 million development.

“June,” McClain replied.

Wise then asked if the project could go forward if the city did not annex.

“Yes,” he answered.

McClain told commissioners the JCHA had nothing on “that side of town” — an area southwest of the West Walnut Street/North State of Franklin Road intersection.

“We would like to expand in this area,” he said. “Johnson City is growing in this area. It will be a gated community and have trained and certified staff.”

If the annexation had gone through, commissioners would have voted to rezone the property. That point was moot after the vote.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a second reading of an ordinance to amend regulations for a central business district to allow sidewalk dining for all business as a special exception. The vote on first reading was unanimous.

Johnson City Brewing Company owners have met with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Current regulation do not allow taprooms and microbreweries sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use.

The company is requesting language containing this restriction be deleted from zoning codes governing the central business district. Development Services Director Angie Carrier said the change would not be specific to serving beer and that other establishments, such as Nelson Fine Art Center, The Willow Tree, Fizz Soda Bar and others would have similar privileges.

Commissioners also approved a first reading of an ordinance to rezone about four acres along Bristol Highway from planned business to planned residential.

Wade Hughes, who owns the land, has proposed a 35-unit, single-family development on the property. A concept plan depicts a new access road to the highway, sidewalks and a storm water retention area.

The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan Jan. 10.

