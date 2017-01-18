Public to speak on proposed Huffine Road annexation

On Jan. 5, Johnson City commissioners passed first reading of a resolution in a 3-2 vote to annex the land at 1007 Huffine Road.

Vice Mayor Jenny Brock and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin and Joe Wise voted to annex the property. However, both Van Brocklin and Wise warned they moved the measure to the second reading to give all interested parties a chance to speak and that their “yes” votes should not be an indication of how they will vote Thursday.

Mayor David Tomita and Commissioner Todd Fowler voted against the annexation on first reading. All commissioners cited concerns about the extension of services, road repairs, school busing and other concerns not adding up to a worthwhile investment for the city.

Commissioners unanimously passed a first reading of an ordinance to assign RP-3 (planned residential) zoning to the property. A second reading is scheduled should the annexation succeed. The property is about 2.5 miles southwest of the West Walnut Street/North State of Franklin Road intersection.

In November, the property’s owners, Jerry Elliott and Judy Elliott Hastings, requested the city allow the annexation.

Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain said Keystone Development is among the finalists for funding that would be used to construct a 64-unit, 100-person low-income housing development on the property. McClain said the development would be composed mainly of single mothers and foster parents with children needing placement.

The fact is, Johnson City does not need to annex this parcel for McClain to go forward, and more units could be built under the county’s current zoning.

“Multi-family housing developments (apartments) are an allowed use in the R-2A zoning district,” said Jordan Clark, Washington County planner/development administrator. “Based on an approximate property size of 13 acres, a maximum of 93 units could be placed on the property when connected to a sanitary sewer system.”

Clark said the Washington County Regional Planning Commission would have to approve a site plan for the development.

Since the first go-round, McClain has communicated to city officials that about 80 school-aged children residing in the new development would increase costs to public schools by about $117,000. That cost is based on all the children being enrolled in county schools.

Commissioners also will consider a second reading of an ordinance to amend regulations for a central business district to allow sidewalk dining for all business as a special exception. The vote on first reading was unanimous.

Johnson City Brewing Company’s owners have met with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Current regulations do not allow taprooms and microbreweries sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use.

The company is requesting language containing this restriction be deleted from zoning codes governing the central business district. Development Services Director Angie Carrier said the change would not be specific to serving beer and that other establishments, such as Nelson Fine Arts, The Willow Tree, Fizz Soda Bar and others would have similar privileges.

Commissioners also will consider a first reading of an ordinance to rezone about 4 acres along Bristol Highway from planned business to planned residential.

Wade Hughes, who owns the land, has proposed a 35-unit, single-family development on the property. A concept plan depicts a new access road to the highway, sidewalks and a storm water retention area. The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan Jan. 10.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.