Twenty-seven receive Lifesaving Award in Washington County

Cochran’s eyes were clear and bright as he turned this way and that to shake hands and greet those responsible for his attendance. That included brother-in-law Allen Woodfin, who was the first to reach him at a Jonesborough construction site in December when he suddenly collapsed.

Four groups of firefighters, EMS personnel and residents were given Lifesaving Awards for their actions that prevented four deaths over the past 10 months. One of the 27 awards handed out Tuesday went to Ben Caldwell, a Jonesborough firefighter who helped Cochran.

“He was all the way back in the garage,” Caldwell said. “I got my gloves on and helped with chest compressions. It took eight or nine defibrillations, but he began breathing.”

Cochran, who now has a pacemaker but intends to go back to work as soon as doctors give him clearance, was in an induced coma for eight days.

“I didn’t feel anything,” said Cochran, who explained he was in good health and had no medical record at the time. “The first thing I remember was waking up in the hospital (Johnson City Medical Center). I’m usually an energetic person, but I guess it finally caught up with me. The best thing is, I have my mind and I’m moving around.”

Cochran’s wife Stacy said she was at her desk at work when she got the call.

“That was the worst day of my life,” she said. “But the first responders came to the hospital several times just to check on Joey and the family. They went way beyond what you would expect them to do.”

EMS Operations Director Brad Gerfin also referenced other life-saving incidents involving Johnson City firefighters, EMS personnel and residents:

• On March 28, a Mr. Piercy was going to his neighbors for a cook out when he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest. A neighbor began CPR and responders found the man with no pulse.

The patient was defibrillated and cardiac activity resumed. Gerfin said the quick initiation of CPR by Mr. Piercy’s neighbor and followup care provided by EMS, JCFD and the hospital staff helped the man make a full recovery.

• On May 6, responders were dispatched to a Mr. Freeman, who had gone into cardiac arrest. He was with his daughter when he collapsed and began to have a seizure. The daughter got her mother and she found him unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse. Mrs. Freeman called 911 and provided CPR with dispatcher instructions.

Upon EMS arrival, care was initiated and CPR was taken over. Freeman, who had no significant medical history, had no pulse at the time. But quick work and transport helped save his life.

• On May 23, first responders were dispatched after a report of an unnamed man unconscious in the parking lot of Sam’s Club. The male patient was found on the ground by a bystander who called 911. CPR was begun by an off-duty North Carolina paramedic who was never identified.

Thanks to the efforts of bystanders, 911, EMS and fire crews, as well as the hospital staff who cared for the patient, he has made a full recovery.

“The big thing is, all those people got some kind of care before we got there, and we want to train more people through outreach” said Dan Wheeley, EMS executive director. “It truly is a system of care. It doesn’t stop with us; it goes on to the hospital and beyond.”

