One dead in head-on collision in Johnson City

The Johnson City Police Department said late Tuesday night that Gerald D. Bennett, 54, 811 E. Maple St., was killed in the wreck on South Roan near Bonita Drive in front of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

According to a police department news release, when officers arrived they found that a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling north on South Roan and had crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck head-on. The truck was traveling south on South Roan. Bennett, the driver of the pickup, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sidney W. Swahn, 68, 2709 S. Roan St., was the driver of the Explorer. Police said Swahn received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

