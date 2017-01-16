Stout, Carriger, McPeak, Johnson want county commission seats

The spots on the 25-member commission were created when Joe Wise won a seat on the five-member City Commission in the Nov. 8 election. David Tomita — who had been serving as both a city and county commissioner — announced his resignation from the county body and was promptly elected Johnson City mayor.

Tomita will be in attendance Jan. 23, when nominations are announced and a vote is taken for Wise’s replacement. So far, Carriger is the only known nominee. Wise officially ended his tenure on the County Commission Dec. 31; Tomita’s final day is Jan. 31. Candidates are elected by a simple majority.

Wise’s replacement will represent the 3rd Commission District, with Mitch Meredith and Larry England. Tomita’s replacement will represent the 4th District, joining Katie Baker and Lee Chase. Both districts are within Johnson City.

The two new commissioners will serve through the middle of 2018, when the next county general election is held. At that time they may run for a full, four-year term. This is the same year in which the County Commission will move into new districts and reduce its size from 25 to 15 members.

Carriger left the City Commission in 2013 and attempted to displace state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-7th, in the 2014 election to no avail.

“Before Christmas I had some county commissioners approach me about the open seat,” Carriger said. “I am interested, and I’ve expressed that to county commissioners. We are all Washington County residents, and I think my number one interest is jobs.

“We’ve got to encourage job growth. It’s great to invest in schools. But if you don’t have jobs waiting for graduates, they move away. We’ve got a lot of part-time jobs for students going to school, but we need good jobs — high-wage jobs.”

Stout, who lost a bid for re-election on Nov. 8 as the sitting Johnson City mayor, said he is interested in replacing Tomita, the person who was vice mayor under Stout. Nominations for that spot likely will come at the February meeting, and Stout, McPeak and Johnson are interested.

“I think it’s important the city have a strong voice on school issues and other issues in which the city and county must work together,” Stout said. “I think, too, that city taxpayers are always mindful of where their taxes are going. I have a servant’s heart, and I think there are a lot of smart people on that body.

“They’ve got a lot of things coming up. With the experience I’ve gained over the last five years as a city commissioner, I’ve learned how important it is that the two bodies work together. Annexation, school construction, the list goes on regarding issues requiring cooperation.”

In 2014, Stout took a run at incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-6th, but came up short.

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge held an invitation-only “hoedown” about a month before the 2014 August Republican primary. Eldridge hosted prominent Tennessee Republicans U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and Gov. Bill Haslam, along with about 500 of his friends.

Carriger and Stout were in attendance, and both were given a public show of support by Eldridge. Hill and Van Huss were not invited.

McPeak was first elected to the County Commission in 1994. He won a second term in 1998. He ran again in 2002 but lost. He ran again in 2006, won and served through 2010.

“One thing I want to be upfront about is that I am willing to serve the 18 to 20 months left on the current (Tomita’s) term,” McPeak said. “I’ve sent each commissioner a letter and laid out my experience as a commissioner. I understand the inner workings. I have no ax to grind whatsoever. I think the people I’ve served with will tell you I try to stay out of factions.”

Johnson, who strongly advocated for construction of the George Jaynes Justice Center, was appointed by former Tennessee Gov. Ned McWherter as chancellor in 1988. He retired in 2012.

“David Tomita lives about a block and a half from me,” Johnson said. “I’m a Johnson City native, and I am interested in his seat. But I’m just interested in filling out the rest of the term. I’ve had three great years of retirement, but I’m ready to get into it.

“I think Washington County is on the cusp of coming into the 21st century. It’s crazy that there still are people in the county that don’t have potable water. I also am concerned that brick and mortar (construction of classrooms) is very expensive. We should be thinking more about technology and about more vocational training.”

