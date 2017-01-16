Mountain Harvest equipment, programming and director on horizon

In an update on progress being made on the multi-million-dollar facility being built through a combination of federal, state and local funding, Town Recorder Mike Housewright told the board that contractors are on pace to turn the building over to the town by April 17.

Housewright said the project will be classified 25 percent complete at the end of January, or at the point at which the state will begin to release grant funding from the federal Economic Development Administration to reimburse the town for contractor payments currently being made from the town’s general fund.

The Mountain Harvest Committee is now working on a schedule for the installation of equipment already purchased by the town as well as a list of new, specialized equipment to be purchased with a portion of more than $600,000 in grant funding awarded for the project by the Appalachian Regional Commision in November.

According to Housewright, the ARC grant is also earmarked for programming at the kitchen, which so far includes an entrepreneurial training course contracted through the regional business acceleration firm Accel Now of Kingsport, and a year-long Farmers Academy for new farmers to be presented by the national Resource Conservation & Development Council beginning in early 2018.

Housewright called the ARC grant “a great opportunity” and one that “shows the ARC is confident in our kitchen’s ability to transform the local economy.”

In the search for a director to oversee the kitchen’s launch, he said the town has already received numerous applications and recently revised its advertisement for the position with stronger emphasis on food safety and ability to put the kitchen on a sustainable path.

He said interviews will begin in about two weeks but emphasized the town’s priority will be on finding the right person to ensure the kitchen’s success rather than making the selection on any timeline.

