Hundreds march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Johnson City

The weather was fine, especially for mid-January, creating the perfect climate for hundreds of marchers to take part in a Unity Walk Cummings and other religious leaders throughout the city helped organize to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“This is the largest group we’ve ever had in the city,” he said over the sound of drums and chants of “Unity! Harmony! Love!” the slogan of the two-mile walk.

Johnson City has been host to similar marches for Black History Month in February, but this year, organizers, including a group of religious leaders affiliated with Northeast Tennessee’s chapter of a United Religions Initiative Cooperation Circle, decided to hold it on the holiday set to celebrate Dr. King’s life and accomplishments.

“(United Religions Initiative) has worked to put on the Martin Luther King Day parade in Kingsport for a while now, but we didn’t have anything in Johnson City,” St. Mary’s Catholic Church Pastor Peter Iorio said before the march in the worship hall of Greater Love Church of God, the start and end point. “This year, we decided it was time to have our own.”

Watch video of the walkers:

Cummings estimated at least 300 people took part in the Unity Walk, which snaked — with a police escort — from the church on Garden Drive to Main Street, then around Founders Park on Commerce Street before circling back to the church.

At various points along the way, the massive group stopped for prayers, often invoking King’s own words of worship.

After an hour-and-a-half of marching, local religious leaders led talks about King’s lasting impression on the country’s ongoing dialogue on race and equality then shared a meal with those in attendance.

Roosevelt Seedee, a member of Greater Love, said he was pleased to see the spirit of the nation’s forefathers — including King — on display.

“It’s the idea for which our forefathers struggled: equality,” he said. “In unity we are stronger, but divided, we fall.”

Email Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jcpressbaker or on Facebook at facebook.com/jcpressbaker.