UPDATED with VIDEO: Buffalo herd on the rise in Unicoi

Now two years old, the five female calves Lynch brought to his Farmhouse Gallery and Gardens last spring have grown a foot taller and gained several hundred pounds over the past nine months.

Not yet full grown but well on their on their way to their top-out weight between 1,200 and 1,300 pounds, Lynch said, “the girls” are doing good and will be old enough to breed in August.

Their family has grown larger as well, increasing by one young bison bull who joined the herd in early December.

Also two years old and still growing, the bull calf dubbed “Sammy Fathead” by his Northern Indiana breeders, has already hit 1,200 to 1,300 pounds. He sports a bigger, thicker cape than the cows and has dominated the herd quite naturally since his arrival. But as far as a bulls go, he’s remarkably sociable and obviously fond of his new owner.

“He’s a big ham. He wants all the attention. He wins people over,” Lynch said of the young bull who runs to him whenever he comes in sight of the pasture and follows Lynch’s every step as far as his fence will allow.

VIDEO - Unicio Mayor Johnny Lynch and his new bison bull:

Lynch’s plan is to begin breeding them in August for meat and for more breeding stock.

“The buffalo is the town mascot but this is my venture,” he said. “It’s something I have wanted to do all my life and I would have done this anyway.

“I rehabbed wildlife for 35 years and I’ve had everything. But I love these buffalo best. Every animal is unique but these buffalo are just really intriguing. I love them.

“They smell around everything and they have a communication. They have pecking order when they eat. It’s kind of funny how they communicate among themselves in a very primitive kind of way. It’s interesting.

“They are an ancient animal. They were roaming around at time of the wooly mammoth and it’s amazing they were able to survive, especially the way the early American people depended on them for food and clothing and everything.”

Unlike cattle that huddle together for warmth when temperatures drop below freezing, Lynch said the buffalo were particularly lively during the recent snow and extreme cold.

“They were pretty in the snow. I think they liked it,” he said. “They would have running fits and just take off running around everywhere.”

But as friendly and as playful as they seem, Lynch said, “You’ve always got to remember these are wild animals and anything can happen. They could get a wild streak and you wouldn’t be able to handle them.”

VIDEO - The key to the herd’s safety and that of the people who come to see them, the fence:

“There are a lot of rules, like horses. You don’t want to walk straight at them. And you especially don’t want to walk directly at them while looking them directly in the eyes.

“They are prey animals. They‘ve got reflexes. And they’re naturally startled by things like that. Even though they could easily take care of you, they don’t know that.”

Lynch said the key to his and his herd’s safety is their fence, a 6-foot tall rigging of high-tensile fencing lined on the inside with a high-tensile electric wire.

Sammy Fathead has been “bitten” by the fence a couple times in the few weeks he’s been here, and he has learned to keep his distance, Lynch said.

Likewise, he said, “The most important thing for people who visit here to remember is that fence is electric.”

