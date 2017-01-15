Meet Your Neighbor: ETSU professor keeping the beat

Meet Lee Daniels, a professor of educational technology at East Tennessee State University who plays drums in the popular rock band Before the Storm when he’s not at his day job.

With a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech and 16 years at ETSU under his belt, you might call him the Doctor of Rhythm.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Daniels, who began beating the drums when he was a kid in Mebane, North Carolina. “I’m having more fun playing music than I’ve ever had — playing music that is — in my whole life.”

Years ago, Daniels, who has a degree in music education from Appalachian State, considered making music his career. He was in a band that caught the eye of a record producer during a battle-of-the-bands contest in Charlotte, North Carolina, and went to Florida to record an album.

“Nothing ever came out of it,” he said. “I was serious for a while but I didn’t pursue it.”

There was a time when Daniels figured he may have played his last drum. He decided to return to school and was working on his doctorate at Virginia Tech when he sold his drum kit.

“I wasn’t going to be able to play the drums,” he said. “I knew I wouldn’t have time and I needed some money.”

Fifteen years later, he began to play again, filling in at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from time to time when regular drummer Bill Hemphill couldn’t make it.

Daniels’ wife, Jean, intervened more than once, making his return to music possible.

“We were buying a house and we looked at one that had a basement,” he said. “One of her sales pitches to me was ‘You could put a drum set down there.’ ”

The first drum kit in the new basement was his niece’s, a set he was conveniently “storing” while she was away at college.

Daniels learned what many musicians learn throughout their lives: You can take man out of the music, but you can’t take the music out of the man.

Jean jokingly suggested he get back into playing as his “mid-life”crisis instead of buying a red Corvette or having an affair. He bought a drum kit and he’s been playing ever since.

“It’s not a job or something I’m obsessed with, nothing that feels like it has to be done a certain way, shape or form,” he says. “It’s purely for the enjoyment of playing with other musicians who are really nice people.”

That’s what has Daniels enjoying his latest musical endeavor the most. Before the Storm has been playing ’90s, millennial and current hard rock hits at local clubs and breweries.

“They’re extremely nice people and very talented,” he said.

The worlds of academia and late-night rock music are two that collide from time to time, and Daniels says things get interesting when they do.

“Most of my colleagues probably don’t know — a few of them do and they might think it’s interesting,” he said. “Some of them might think it’s strange or silly.”

The same goes when his musician friends find out he’s a professor.

“I think they have even more of a strange reaction,” he said. “Most of my colleagues and even most of my social friends, the conversations we have are about completely different things as opposed when I talk to people who play music. It’s two different worlds. It’s interesting to have conversations with that wide an array of people.”

Daniels says the people who think his dual-life existence is the strangest are his daughters, Samantha and Rebecca, a singer-songwriter in her own right.

“They’re mortified their friends will find out their dad is in a rock band,” he says.