I yelled for a good 20 minutes for help. I was afraid to let my dogs go and try to get up. This man came from down from Orleans Street (the best I can figure) and up the hill to Georgia Street.

I never got to thank this man or catch his name, but if you’re reading this, sir, you not only helped me but saved both my dogs.

If I ever get a chance I will help you or someone else. You were my hero that day.

MATTHEW SMITH

Johnson City