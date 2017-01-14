Crowe readies for healthcare reform

“It’s going to be an interesting session,”Crowe said Friday from Nashville. “What we do know — at least the governor (Republican Bill Haslam) has told me — is that funding through the Trump administration from the federal level to Tennessee (following repeal of the Affordable Health Act) will be in the form of block grants. One for the Children’s Health Program and one for Medicaid.

“We would be looking at a program like Insure Tennessee, the governor’s plan to help provide new health coverage options to the state’s uninsured, or try to reorganize health care through TennCare. I’d also like to see us have a structure that combines our regional and county health departments and local clinics.”

Under the Children's Health Insurance Program, those who qualify won't have to buy an insurance plan to cover their children. The plan provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid. In some states, CHIP covers pregnant women. Each state offers CHIP coverage, and it works closely with its state Medicaid program.

“Whether they repeal Obamacare and replace it immediately or wait two years, we don’t know,” Crowe said. “We’re not sure what the time frame will be. The governor will get together with his executive staff, the health departments and TennCare staff. He will then formulate what he thinks is the best approach. He will then get with House and Senate leaders and bring the plan to our committee.

“I want to focus on the elderly and the people with pre-existing conditions — the people who are really sick. When they (federal government) do what they do, you’re going to see healthcare go from being a mandated system to a free-market system.”

Fellow Johnson Citian U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, is making yet another push for the American Health Care Reform Act of 2017 — health care reform legislation he is sponsoring that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republican Study Committee members rolled out House Resolution 277 on Jan. 4. While the congressman’s bill is on file and is being backed by the committee, the task at hand at this point remains recognition, acceptance and support.

With Republican President-elect Donald Trump ready to move into the White House, and a GOP-filled House and Senate, it appears the third attempt could have a better chance. The congressman’s next step is to build support for the legislation in the House.

Crowe was re-appointed Thursday by newly elected Senate Speaker and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. Crowe has headed the committee since being appointed in 2007 when former Republican Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey first took Tennessee’s No. 2 spot.

Committee members will be tasked with overseeing Republican changes in health care. Not only do Republicans enjoy a supermajority in the General Assembly, the nine-member committee also is stacked with eight Republicans. Sara Kyle, of Memphis, is the lone Democrat.

McNally served on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee before being named Senate speaker.

“We’ve filled that spot with Ferrell Haile, who is a pharmacist by trade,” Crowe said. “We also have Bo Watson, who also chairs the Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee. So the things we have to argue regarding finance usually already are resolved when they come out of our (Health) committee.”

The Health and Welfare Committee reviews the budgets of departments and agencies that compose more than 45 percent of the state’s $35 billion budget and considers legislation that govern health care facilities, licensed health professionals and TennCare.

The committee is responsible for all public or private hospitals, the Tennessee Department of Health, nursing homes, rehabilitation homes and centers, nurse’s training programs and old-age assistance.

Crowe also will serve on the Senate’s Education, Government Operations committees. Crowe also is a member of the Joint Government Operations Commerce, Labor, Transportation and Agricultural Subcommittee and Joint Government Operations Education, Health and General Welfare Subcommittee.

A Senate Health and Welfare Committee calendar is not yet available, and office assignments continue to be made. Legislators will convene in a joint session on Jan. 30 to hear Gov. Bill Haslam’s State of the State/Budget Address.

