Van Huss wants open handgun carry without permits

Van Huss’s Open Carry Firearms Freedom Act was introduced and rejected during previous legislative sessions, but he is trying again — so far without Senate sponsorship.

The bill, HB 0040, applies to handguns and not other firearms, such as shotguns. It also still requires those interested in carrying a concealed handgun to obtain a permit.

Van Huss, whose district includes roughly half of Washington County and Johnson City, wants to delete language from current law that indicates handgun carry permits issued by the state require they be concealed. The bill inserts language indicating “it being the intent of the General Assembly that the handgun carry permit be and remain silent as to how the individual wears, carries, or transports any handgun or firearm.”

Van Huss, who was not immediately available for comment Friday, has been consistent on the issue of personal liberties, and has demonstrated a refusal to budge when it comes to Tennesseans’ rights to carry weapons.

As debate raged last year over the issue of guns in public parks, Van Huss told the Press that, “People who intend to do the wrong thing, like murder, they don’t care what the laws are. Law-abiding citizens should be allowed to carry.”

The House representative continues to base his latest request on the 2nd Amendment. He also cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 U.S. 105 (1943), that "No state shall convert a liberty into a privilege, license it, and attach a fee to it."

Van Huss also points to the Tennessee Constitution, which states it is the General Assembly’s responsibility to "regulate the wearing of arms with a view to prevent crime" (Article I, Section 26). The bill also names 29 states that currently allow a person “to carry a handgun in an unconcealed or open manner without being required to have a handgun carry permit.”

He argues that, based on the experience of these states, carrying a handgun without permits has not increased crime nor has requiring a permit proved to prevent crime.

The bill states: “Amending Tennessee's weapons laws to allow the open carrying of a handgun without a handgun carry permit would bring Tennessee's weapons laws into conformity with the weapons laws found in the majority of other states and truly protect the right of a person to keep and bear arms within the State of Tennessee.”

