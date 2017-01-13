New Mountain Home VA Medical Center director takes helm

“I take this charge very seriously,” the federal facility’s new director said Friday during a media meet-and-greet. “Being here is wonderful. It’s something we sought out.”

Borsos started his new job Monday, and has had little time to dive into the position completely. Still, he said he’s already met about 800 staffers at the facility. Borsos has taken to walking the halls, meeting staff and patients alike, and finding out what works and what doesn’t.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve our veterans, America’s heroes,” Borsos said. “This is a responsibility I take very seriously. I’ve dedicated over half my life to serving my country and those who protect it. This is more than a job. It’s a way of life, and I’m committed to improving the lives of our American heroes — heroes who have spent months, and sometimes even years, separated from their families and friends, and encountered challenges, hardships or events that most people will never understand.”

As a retiring Air Force colonel, Borsos is in a position to do just that — he understand where veterans have been and what they’ve experienced.

His most recent command was over the Air Force Medical Support Agency in Falls Church, Virginia. That agency is in charge of executing the Air Force surgeon general’s policies and programs which support the Air Force’s “expeditionary capabilities and national security strategy,” according to his official bio.

“I, like the rest of the Mountain Home VA medical staff, am committed to caring for our veterans,” Borsos said. “We will strive for continuous process improvement and innovation in all aspects of our operations, with the focus on quality of care, patient safety and access to care. We have a lot of incredible people supporting our patients and working in our medical center. Many of those staff are veterans themselves. We have other civil servants and contractors that take great pride in caring for our veterans, we have volunteers who give freely of their time in supporting our veterans, and we have a great relationship with the local community and we enjoy that partnering effort to make sure that we take care of our veterans.”

Borsos said his initial approach to his new position will be to analyze Mountain Home’s operations to determine how well it’s doing its job.

“As to my vision, I will lead the medical center to enhance its patient-centered medical care environment while improving its operations, increasing its cost effectiveness, and enhancing its quality of care, patient safety, access to care and customer satisfaction. From what I’ve researched and heard (about) Mountain Home, its operations are in very good shape. As such, I will analyze the operations and determine how well it’s serving its mission, preparing for the future and safely caring for its patients and staff,” he said.

Boros said he’s learned a valuable lesson in the military.

“You don’t get anywhere in the military by yourself. It’s always a team effort, always everybody working together to make great things happen,” he said, indicating he will carry that mantra forward as he leads the facility.

Borsos and his wife, Cheryle, have three daughters, Charlotte, Nancy and Natalie. His wife and children will finish up the school year in Virginia before joining Borsos in Johnson City.