East Tennessee man fined nearly $10K for killing 11-point buck

Media outlets report that Tuesday, 63-year-old Clarence Robertson was assessed a $9,250 fine under new legislation, as well as a $50 fine and $269 in court costs. His hunting privileges were suspended until he pays the restitution.

According to a Facebook post by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Robertson of New Market shot an 11-point buck on Thanksgiving from the driveway of his New Market home. The deer was in a hayfield where the TWRA says Robertson didn’t have permission to hunt.

“Jefferson Co. Wildlife Officer Wayne Rich seized the deer and TWRA Wildlife Biologist Sterling Daniels measured the antlers giving it a gross score of 143 6/8 inches,” the Facebook posting read.

“Although the total score of the antlers didn’t come in to play, the number of antler points did. Recently amended legislation in TCA 70-4-116 allows for a judge to impose enhanced restitution fees for illegally killed or possessed trophy deer, and the more antler points on the rack, the higher the cost.

“For white-tailed deer with at least eight, but not more than 10 antler points, the fine is $1,000 per animal plus $500 for each antler point. For a white-tailed deer with 11 or more antler points, the fine is $1,000 per animal plus $750 for each antler point.”

TWRA officials stated the Jefferson County High School FFA Hunters for the Hungry Club paid for the deer to be processed and donated the meat to charity. The hide and antlers were reportedly returned to the property owner where the deer had been killed.