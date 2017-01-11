Expert: Earned-income credit delay needed due to fraud

But the deferment, designed to reduce tax-return fraud, has been a long time coming, according to a local tax expert and former IRS revenue agent.

Harold Branstrator, who founded Milligan College’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program eight years ago, helped process approximately 951 local tax returns during 2016.

Of those, Branstrator said roughly 400 people qualified for the earned-income credit or additional child tax credit. Altogether, Branstrator said eight tax filers who qualified for the credits dealt with a fraud situation.

“It’s about 1 percent overall, but for those filing tax credits, it’s much less,” said Branstrator, who now serves as an associate professor at Tusculum College. “When you look at just those who file requesting those credits, now it becomes something noticeable and the probabilities go up.”

While Branstrator’s sample didn’t show a significant percentage of fraud, the IRS estimates between 21 percent and 26 percent of all earned-income tax claims are paid in error.

“Ever since we started the electronic filing, the criminal element discovered if they can get their returns in to the processing center first, that is before the legitimate individual, they can get the refunds sent to them,” Branstrator said.

“What happens is the IRS ends up with an individual who files in late February or March saying their return was rejected because someone else had already used that dependent’s Social Security number for that very credit.”

And those situations aren’t always easy to correct, as fraud victims sometimes go through a rigorous process to prove entitlement.

“Instead of getting the money in seven to 10 days, it could end up being a month and sometimes we helped them for over two months,” Branstrator said.

The process then becomes further prolonged, Branstrator explained, as the IRS attempts to get the stolen credits back before issuing the refund to the appropriate tax filer.

“Not only do they have to deal with not getting their money, but then sometimes the IRS is not as active, until it gets its money back.”

To combat the number of credits issued in error, the Protecting Americans From Tax Hikes Act of 2015 gives the IRS additional time to vet claims.

Beginning with this year, the IRS has to hold refunds that include the credits until at least Feb. 15, but warns that those funds will not begin depositing into bank accounts or debit cards until the week of Feb. 27 due to President’s Day and the three-day weekend.

Nationwide, the average earned-income credit was $2,482 last year and Tennessee’s average was slightly higher at $2,573. Overall, Tennessee had roughly 640,000 earned-income credit claims that resulted in a total of $1.6 billion.

The delay could hamper many Tri-Cities families dependent on the return.

“(The tax credits) can actually make a sizable increase in their net income for the year,” Branstrator said. “$4,000 to $6,000 was our average income for earned-income credit and child-tax credit recipients.”

Tennessee ranks 42nd in the nation for median household income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Analyzing 2010 Census income data, Hancock, Johnson, Cocke, Carter, Greene and Unicoi counties were among the top-50 poorest counties in the state in relation to median household income.

“Both the low-income taxpayer survey and tax preparer interview data suggest that a refund delay will lead to moderate to extreme hardship for some people, even as very few people are actually aware of the delay,” according to a December report issued by the Tax Policy Center on the delay.

“As refunds are delayed, some filers may seek alternative financial services, which can often be quite costly.”

Various free tax preparation programs will be available throughout the Tri-Cities, including an AARP Tax-Aide program and Milligan’s VITA program.

