Roe sponsors American Health Care Reform Act of 2017

Republican Study Committee members rolled out House Resolution 277 on Jan. 4. While the congressman’s bill is on file and is being backed by the committee, the task at hand at this point remains recognition, acceptance and support.

Roe, the House Doctors Caucus co-chairman, helped write and introduce the health-care legislation which some Republican repeal-and-replace supporters championed as far back as two years ago.

His first effort did not gain enough traction. Roe filed the bill again this past summer. Again, the legislation did not gain speed and it failed to garner a congressional hearing.

With Republican President-elect Donald Trump ready to move into the White House, and a GOP-filled House and Senate still in place, it appears the third attempt could have a better chance. The congressman’s next step is to build support for the legislation in the House.

“This legislation has received widespread support in the conference across multiple Congresses, and proposes a strong conservative vision for the American health care system,” Roe said in a press release Wednesday. “The first step the House will take in our path to immediately repeal Obamacare is to pass the Fiscal Year 2017 budget resolution. Once the House and Senate have agreed to a budget resolution, Congress will have the opportunity to use a powerful tool known as reconciliation.

“Reconciliation gives Senate Republicans the ability to avoid the filibuster on budget-related provisions and pass them on a simple majority vote. Reconciliation is the tool Democrats used in 2010 to get Obamacare through Congress, and now, with a new president, Republicans in Congress will use that same tool to repeal it.”

By taking steps to pass a budget resolution now, Republicans in Congress are ensuring President-elect Trump will quickly have a bill on his desk to begin the process of righting Obamacare’s wrongs, Roe added.

If successful, the American Health Care Reform Act of 2017 (H.R. 277) would go into effect on January 1, 2018, and fully repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act. The legislation converts tax deductions for employer-sponsored health insurance and insurance purchased by the self-employed into a standard deduction for health insurance.

The tax benefit would be portable, provide payroll tax relief to the working poor and give families choices of plans. The law attempts to improve access for vulnerable Americans by expanding federal support for state high-risk pools to $25 billion over 10 years, providing a fix for a segment of the population unable to obtain affordable insurance. The bill also guarantees individuals with pre-existing conditions can move between health insurance markets, as long as they maintain continuous coverage.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker, R-N.C., introduced Roe’s plan, saying Americans are anxious about their health security, as their out-of-pocket costs have soared and their choices for insurers and doctors have dwindled.

“President Obama has consistently and falsely claimed that Republicans don’t have a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Walker said. “Members of the Republican Study Committee, however, have developed and released legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare in the 113th and 114th Congresses, and now again in the 115th Congress.

H.R. 277 also allows Americans to purchase health insurance products across state lines and permits small businesses to pool together to negotiate better rates. The bill includes a legal safe harbor to physicians who follow evidence-based best practice guidelines and is designed to improve patient care and lower the cost of health care by encouraging the practice of evidence-based medicine while protecting states’ rights.

The legislation does not require health plans to provide coverage of abortion services. It does prohibit federal funds from covering abortion, except in the case of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is jeopardized.

Click here for a bill summary.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.