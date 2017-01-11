Jonesborough man charged with selling 500 Xanax to Unicoi County investigators

Michael Tristin Abramat, 34, 114 Mountain Creek Court, was arrested by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department Friday on a one-count indictment charging him with the sale of a schedule IV controlled substance.

UCSD Chief Deputy Frank Rogers reported the arrest was the result of an undercover drug operation in which Abramat sold the 500 pills directly to UCSD investigators.

Rogers said the investigation revealed Abramat was distributing large amounts of pills. “Through historical investigations, investigators have learned that thousands of pills have been sold by Abramat in the Tri-Cities area,” Rogers said.

Abramat is being held in the Unicoi County Jail on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to face the charge in Unicoi County Criminal Court on Feb. 10.