Johnson City man charged in Unicoi County with alleged attempt to deliver methamphetamine to North Carolina

According to UCSD Chief Deputy Frank Rogers, Bradley Michael Craft, 39, 803 Long St., was arrested Friday after Unicoi deputies intercepted his vehicle on Interstate 26.

Rogers said Unicoi County and Madison County, N.C., investigators had had been sharing information about the transport of methamphetamine from Tennessee to North Carolina and Madison County officers had arranged for Craft to deliver the drug to North Carolina prior to Craft’s arrest

According to Rogers, Craft was en route to make the delivery when his car unexpectedly stalled in Unicoi County. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood telephoned Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley with the location of Craft’s vehicle and requested Unicoi County deputies intercept the drugs as the vehicle was being towed back to Johnson City.

Unicoi deputies stopped the wrecker, seized the drugs and arrested Craft on charges of possessing schedule II and schedule IV drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rogers said a subsequent search of Craft’s Johnson City home resulted in the seizure of additional methamphetamine, firearms and the “date rape” drug Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, or GHB. More than $10,000 in cash was also seized in the investigation as alleged proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

Craft was released from jail on $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Unicoi County General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.