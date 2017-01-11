Johnson City couple recovering from their most difficult year

Lesia Thomas and her husband Fred’s difficulties began just before Christmas 2015 when Lesia, who is longtime chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patient, suffered a life-threatening bout of COPD exacerbation and pneumonia.

She landed in an intensive care unit and just as it appeared she was recovering, her vital signs crashed and she was intubated by tracheotomy.

The result was Lesia spent an extended period of time under heavy sedation, during which Fred said she was essentially in an induced coma-like state, an even longer period in which her breathing was only possible with the assistance ventilator.

“We almost lost her,” Fred said. “She was on a ventilator for a long time. It looked like she might have had to stay on one permanently.”

But after a long hospital stay and an even longer stay in a rehabilitation facility, in mid-November Lesia’s doctors pronounced her ready to go home to continue her recovery.

No longer on a ventilator but still dependent on a trach, Lesia’s long-awaited homecoming required some minor home modifications to accommodate three electric apparatus needed to assist with her breathing and a major cleaning to keep the house as dust free as possible.

As neighbors came in to help Fred meet those special needs, he felt obligated to offer them some payment in return. He was also in need of cash for electrical supplies and other items to help with her home care.

With all of those expenses coming at a time Lesia would need him as her 24-hour caregiver, Fred reached out for help through a GoFundMe campaign through which he explained their dilemma and asked for the help of strangers.

To his surprise, their help came not from strangers but from people they knew who together chipped in more than $950 that indeed made it possible for Lesia to at last come home just in time for the Christmas.

Friends and family came to visit and their Christmas turned out to be a most joyous one, especially in light of last Christmas when Lesia was sedated and her survival was uncertain.

Now that she is home, Fred said, their utilities and other living expenses are up and his ability to work is even more limited by her need for his assistance. At this point, he is using a respite service to tend to Lesia when he takes short trips out for shopping and other necessities. And at times, their groceries run out.

Their GoFundMe campaign is continuing online at GoFundMe.com/LoveLesia. Donations to help the couple may also be made by mail to Fred and Lesia Thomas, 1994 King Springs Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.