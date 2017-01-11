Day of Service volunteer events to honor King legacy

Local opportunities this year will include a special Holston Habitat for Humanity wall-building event at the new Johnson City Habitat for Humanity Restore and the annual Martin Luther King Jr. volunteer food packing day at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Holston Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Mandy Penz said Monday’s wall-building event will kick off the construction of a new Habitat home being built for a Johnson City mother and her two children.

Sponsored by the Johnson City Area Brokers Council, Penz said the Habitat build will provide opportunities for volunteers to learn new do-it-yourself skills, have a great time and serve others by building an affordable, energy-efficient new home for and with Margaret and her family.

“Construction volunteers will work alongside Margaret (whose last name was not disclosed) as she fulfills her commitment of sweat equity work time required of every Habitat home buyer,” Penz said. “This spirit of service will actually begin on Jan. 16 as Holston Habitat and volunteers honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rain or shine, registered volunteers will gather indoors at 3201 Kimberly Court to build the walls for Margaret’s Habitat home.”

Volunteers who wish to join in are asked to register at www.HolstonHabitat.org for a morning or afternoon shift with a complimentary lunch provided by Barbaritors, or by calling Holston Habitat at 423-239-7689.

Construction of Margaret’s home will begin on Feb. 2 and continue on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for at least eight weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site at 206 Highland Ave. will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with Habitat volunteers and staff members and community leaders joining Margaret as she turns the first shovels of dirt.

Penz said two long-time Habitat construction team members will lead the build and volunteers need no special skills to help out. “We invite businesses, churches and organizations to sign up online for a team day. Individual volunteers are also welcome to join us in building Margaret’s home,” she said.

More information may be obtained by contacting Penz at 423-239-7689, by email to info@holstonhabitat.org or by visiting holstonhabitat.org.

The regional food bank is inviting volunteers to honor King’s legacy of service by helping feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee on Monday and, while there, to help the food bank kick off its new Volunteer 2017 initiative,

Katie Prendergast, the food bank’s new community relations manager, said the federal holiday is a perfect opportunity to honor King’s legacy. “The MLK Day of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, creates solutions to social problems and moves us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community,” she said.

For those who wish to join in, the food bank event offers volunteers their choice of two shifts of service available from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-3:30 p.m. Shifts may be scheduled by calling the food bank at 423-279-0430 or by email to volunteers@netfoodbank.org.

Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said, “As a nonprofit organization, not only on this day, but every day we need caring individuals to volunteer in order for our outreach to succeed.”

Chafin said the Feeding America Volunteer 2017 awareness campaign is being conducted to bring awareness to the issue of hunger and to encourage local engagement in the fight against hunger through volunteer opportunities. “Volunteer 2017 kicks off this month to coincide with the MLK Jr. Day of Service, reminding everyone that hunger is an issue all year long,” Chafin said.

The Food Bank is located at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, just off at Exit 63 of Interstate 81. Volunteers age 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information visit www.netfoodbank.org or call the food bank at 423-279-0430.

