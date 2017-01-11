Committee recommends shaving debt from county school funding

A more than three-hour meeting began with a glance at debt the county would incur if a new Boones Creek kindergarten through eighth-grade school, a new Jonesborough K-8 and the renovation for the existing Jonesborough Middle School for a new Academic Magnet School were completed without reductions. The amount included the mandated sharing costs with Johnson City.

The total began at more than $135 million, an amount the county would have had to borrow next fiscal year, and a number that would have placed Washington County at $2,261 in debt per capita — third in the state behind only Davidson and Williamson counties. Washington County currently ranks 32nd in debt per capita.

County Mayor Dan Eldridge strongly advised committee members not make the move.

“I’m not going there,” he said about the lofty number that would have brought the county’s total projected debt obligation to more than $282 million. “We’re going to have to come up with some limits, and I think we can do that. One of the main factors (in the calculation of bond ratings) is how fast your tax base is growing. That’s where we’re at a disadvantage — growth.

“We need to give the Board of Education a clear indication of what can be funded. They have been working with a budget to follow the Washington Way. I don’t want to continue forward with a $31 million school (Boones Creek) and then say, ‘whoops, we’ve only got $25 million.’”

Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith, who reported the county growth rate at 1.1 percent, had devised an alternative scenario that reduced the debt per capita number to $1,721. That number places Washington County at 12th highest in the state.

After plenty of debate, committee members agreed on the following: Borrow a total not to exceed $78 million, of which $10 million would be set aside for contingency funds for capital project-related expenses (includes city share); set construction of Boones Creek at $26.8 million, with a $1.8 million contingency (not to be budgeted for construction of school); and cap construction costs of new Jonesborough K-8 and magnet school at $20.8 million.

The lowered amount includes shaving Boones Creek’s projected $2 million athletic facilities/park, reducing the size of the new Jonesborough K-8 from 106,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet and redesigning the traffic plan that would have placed a new entrance to the latter off 11E.

Director of Schools Kimber Haliburton said the Board of Education had taken a close look at the need for classroom space and found there would not be many vacant seats.

“Board members basically are in favor of the full build-out,” she said. “The Washington County Way offers a chance for the county to rise above the 1.1 percent growth rate. These educational opportunities will increase growth and our BEP funding.”

She also said board members have talked about what space, items and amenities could be eliminated, but there had not yet been a vote.

“Many school systems don’t consider their athletics and transportation system a part of the school system; they consider it a part of the municipality,” said committee member Todd Hensley.

In July 2016, county commissioners approved a resolution that would create an interlocal agreement between Washington County and Johnson City. The agreement would allow the county to repay the city what it owes in matching educational capital project expenses not in one lump sum, but in annual cash payments equal to debt service payments.

Though some city commissioners have said they have no problem with the potential arrangement, the matter has not shown up on a City Commission agenda for consideration.

Budget Committee members also will move a resolution to the County Commission that authorizes the county to enter into a $777,900 purchase agreement with Joe McCoy for the 15.6-acre tract for the new Jonesborough K-8.

