Jerome Julian named United Way President and CEO

Julian’s selection followed a months-long search launched in conjunction with the October announcement of retirement of Lester Lattany, who held the United Way CEO position for more than 14 years.

According to a statement released by the United Way Board of Directors on Tuesday, Julian will begin work on Jan. 17 and will bring nearly 30 years of diverse leadership experience to the agency.

He was most recently employed as president of TriSummit Bank’s Lakeway Area. Over the course of his career he has also served in a number of leadership capacities for SunTrust Bank, including Northeast Tennessee market president and retail area manager for Hamblen, Knox and Sevier counties.

A certified public accountant, Julian is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting. He is also a graduate of the Consumer Banking Association Graduate School of Retail Bank Management at the University of Virginia.

According to the United Way board, Julian is an active volunteer in the Tri-Cities area having served in leadership roles with community and civic organizations including the American Heart Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Johnson City, Washington County, Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce, the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship and the United Way of Washington County.

On his new role at the helm of the United Way, Julian said in the statement, “I am proud to be able to accept a position where I am doing something about which I am passionate. I am looking forward to using my talents to best serve the agencies who in turn serve those most in need in our community,” he said.

United Way Board Chair Mark Finucane said, “Jerome is an outstanding individual and will be a tremendous asset to the United Way of Washington County. We look forward to working with him as we continue to focus on the causes that make our community a better place to live, work and grow.”

Lattany, who stepped down from the CEO position on Dec 31, said he was excited to see Julian chosen in a unanimous vote of the United Way board and is confident the United Way will continue to succeed under his leadership.

“I am confident that his leadership experience and personality will ensure continued success for this community impact organization. ... I look forward to hearing of all the great accomplishments and growth that will occur during his tenure,” Lattany said.

