Boyd trades state post for private business, more Cardinals baseball

Gov. Bill Haslam announced Boyd will resign Feb. 1 to serve as Radio Systems Corporation chairman, the business he started in 1991. The Knoxville-based global company offers a wide range of pet care products, including electronic containment systems, bark control systems, pet doors and remote training equipment.

“My wife, dog and two kids live in Knoxville, and the thing people sometimes underestimate is how hard it is being away,” Boyd said Tuesday. “Radio Systems is about 98 percent of what supports us. Leaving the department will be tough. I’ll miss it a lot. But this makes it much easier to watch more Johnson City Cardinals baseball — and I’ll be sporting a new championship ring.”

During Boyd’s two-year tenure as commissioner, the state has been recognized as first in the nation for advanced industry job growth, first in foreign direct investment, and second in the growth of household median incomes. The department also helped generate nearly 50,000 new job commitments and about $11 billion in capital investments.

“Randy Boyd has probably been the most effective administration official I have dealt with in Nashville,” Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge said Tuesday. “He brought a sense of urgency and enthusiasm to economic development that resulted in remarkable success in new investment and jobs created for the state.

“He realized the disparity in economic opportunity and success between the large metro areas and the rural areas of Tennessee and made rural economic development a priority, which contributed to Washington County receiving from the state a large Site Development Grant for the Washington County Industrial Park. No doubt, he will be missed.”

Boyd joined the administration in 2013 as a special adviser to the governor on higher education, helping create the state’s Drive to 55 initiative and the Tennessee Promise and Reconnect programs to increase the number of Tennesseans with postsecondary degrees or certificates to 55 percent by 2025.

“The State of Tennessee has gained so much from Randy’s service. To put it simply: without Randy, there is no Tennessee Promise or Drive to 55 or a comprehensive approach to job growth via workforce development,” Haslam said in a release Monday. “I will miss his energy, passion and deep commitment to bringing economic growth and success to every corner of the state, and I am grateful for everything he has done for Tennessee.”

Sevierville-based Boyd Sports LLC assumed management of the Johnson City Cardinals in January 2016 when the company inked a 10-year lease agreement with the city.

The private company, which manages the World Champion Chicago Cubs’ AA affiliate,the Tennessee Smokies, began by securing a four-year sponsorship commitment from Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. It also agreed to make more than $350,000 in improvements, including a new artificial turf infield, improved training room, new group sales pavilion, improved and expanded concessions and other improvements.

“I’m very pleased with the public/private agreement,” said Johnson City Vice Mayor Jenny Brock. “It shows the government doesn’t have to run everything. Boyd Sports is absolutely delivering on what they promised to do with the park. The fan base has increased, as has corporate interest since they built the “Perch.”

Boyd Sports’ construction of a new 250-seat “Perch” increased the amount of money fans spent at Cardinals games, attracted a younger crowd and drew people who normally would not have come if it weren’t for the new amenity.

The new two-level beer garden built behind the left-field line in advance of last year’s home opener officially is called The Perch presented by Bill Gatton Mazda-Acura. The new amenity also likely helped the Cardinals break an all-time attendance record this past season at 53,434.

In May, as players began to arrive in Johnson City, a newly refurbished locker room was finished, complete with new couches, carpet, chairs, counters and other amenities. General Manager Tyler Parsons called it “one of the nicest locker room facilities in the Appalachian League.”

North Carolina’s Sports Construction Management’s $250,000 installation of new synthetic turf on the TVA Credit Union Ballpark infield should be finished this month.

