Thanks for the upgrade

Rotary Club volunteers converged on the Johnson City Community Health Center/Johnson City Housing Authority Partners for the Health Clinic located in the Keystone housing development in Johnson City to give the lobby a fresh coat of paint and new look in December. The club also donated toys and books for use in the lobby.

Rotary members taking part in the service project include Samanthia Dishner, Connie Whitaker and Mary Ellen Miller, as well as Mina McVeigh and Carter Manning Wade, who also work for ETSU.

The clinic is a satellite location of the Johnson City Community Health Center and serves as a community health care resource by providing acute, chronic and preventative care as well as physicals and women’s health services. Located at 136 E. Main St., the clinic serves the insured, underinsured and uninsured by providing services on a sliding fee scale.

Thank you again for the incredible support.

SILAS TOLAN

Executive Director

ETSU College of Nursing Community Health Centers