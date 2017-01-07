McKinney Center enrolling for spring semester of art, dance, music classes

Since its opening in the fall of 2014, the program has served more than 600 students. The program has always offered a tray of hors d'oeuvres when it comes to the arts, offering classes from glass fusion to television production to hip hop and other dance classes. Outreach program director Jules Corriere said things are looking bright for the McKinney Center, as registration is now underway for spring classes.

A high demand for pottery classes has driven the programs directors to offer more in hand-building classes, functional pottery and a new children’s pottery class by introducing two new instructors to the program. She added that one of the pottery classes has already filled up and the other classes are likely to be well on their way.

Corriere said that she thinks the annual student art show pulls more students to the program, and is responsible for the interest in pottery classes that are in full swing.

“Students aren’t just learning technique, they're making beautiful things,” She said of the pottery classes’ popularity. “People look at this beautiful pottery and think ‘I want to make something beautiful like that.’ ”

In addition, prospective students will be able to sign up for a studio class in which they will learn to create their own television series. This year will also offer ballet to a wide range of age groups and introduce another watercolor teacher for students anywhere within beginners to intermediate watercolor artists.

Registration runs through Jan. 21, and the center will host the annual open house expo for potential students to sample bits of the classes they might be interested in Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Instructors will be on hand to answer any questions. In the next few weeks, the center will also release this semester’s workshop schedule for those who aren’t able to make a six-week commitment.

The full catalog of classes can be found by visiting www.jonesboroughtn.org or by visiting the McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough.

