First significant snowfall dumps 4 to 6 inches on the Tri-Cities

“Actually (the snow) came a little bit early in terms of bigger snows,” NWS Meteorologist Sam Roberts said Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not uncommon to get some light snows in December and the first of January, but typically our bigger snows, not that we get a ton of them, usually (come) mid-to-late January and then the whole month of February ... So this is kind of early. I mean it has happened before, but it’s definitely not late.”

As predicted by a winter storm warning, flakes began falling around 7 p.m. Friday and continued until late Saturday morning, accumulating a total of 4 to 6 inches in parts of Johnson City.

Roberts said the highest snow totals, 7 and 8 inches, were recorded in areas around the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, which included Newport, Cosby and Del Rio. Some higher mountainous elevations also saw snowfall over the 6-inch threshold.

The flurries combined with temperatures in the single digits made for a dangerous concoction on most roadways.

Mike Arsenault, assistant director of Johnson City’s Street Division, said all primary and secondary roadways in Johnson City were frozen over before sunrise on Saturday.

“Most of the main roads were in pretty good shape by about 2 o’clock. The sun has really been a significant factor and so traffic has been moving pretty well all day long,” Arsenault said around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Once the sun came up, things started to open up a lot better and fairly quickly. There had been a lot of salt applied during the night, it’s just had not done too much with the cold temperatures, until we had the help of the sun.”

When Arsenault spoke to the Press, his crew had begun clearing out neighborhood avenues and artery roadways.

Altogether, the city’s Street Division had 26 trucks dumping salt and scraping roads most of Friday night and all day Saturday. Arsenault said approximately 40 employees worked 12-hour shifts to clear the roadways in eight zoned areas of the city.

No major accidents were reported on any interstates, according to Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“I think a lot of people heeded the warnings and stayed off the roadways. Interstates were in pretty good shape after around 7 a.m. this morning, I know that,” Nagi said.

“There is a concern going forward because the temperatures are so low about refreezing. So we’ll continue to have our crews working. They’ll plow and salt as needed, but if people are going to be on the roadways, they should use extra caution and be aware of the possibility of black ice.”

All roads were reported to be open in Carter County, even at the higher elevations, according to Carter County’s highway superintendent, Roger Colbaugh. On Saturday afternoon he said crews had plowed, salted and chatted most of the roads and planned to get the rest of the roads before leaving for the day.

“The sun is starting to break up some of the ice,” Colbaugh said of the higher-elevation roads. He said ice was already breaking up from salt laid down by the crews on Friday night.

Colbaugh said the crews were out until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and were back at work at 6 a.m. Saturday. He said there was only one mishap when one of his operators went into a ditch on Dennis Cove Road. He said the driver was able to get back on the road without help.

It was the first major snowfall of the season for the highway department, and Colbaugh said there were the usual problems that occur on the first effort. Colbaugh said this year the problem was salt spreaders, causing some trucks to be delayed until the equipment was repaired.

Looking forward, Roberts said no snow should be expected for the rest of the week.

“The snow is done with. The big story now is the cold temperatures with single-digit lows. There is a wind chill advisory and a wind advisory for the mountains,” Roberts said.

The next precipitation to hit the Tri-Cities will likely be Tuesday. The NWS estimates a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night and going into Wednesday.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.