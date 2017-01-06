Partnership's aim: End homelessness in Tennessee

The collaborative plan brings together multiple federal, state, county and local government agencies, and community partners providing a systematic approach to help eliminate homelessness over the next 10 years.

Last year, Gov. Bill Haslam’s executive order reconstituted the TICH to coordinate the state’s efforts and develop a statewide plan to identify, develop and ensure sustained partnerships among agencies, service providers and advocates.

“There are far too many Tennesseans with no permanent place to call home who are missing out on opportunities to achieve better lives,” Haslam said Friday in a press release. “There has never before been such a broad approach in Tennessee that connects federal resources to state and local programs, improves services and offers individuals a way out of homelessness.”

The plan’s overall goals are to end veteran and chronic homelessness by the end of 2017, end homelessness for families with children and youth by the end of 2020 and to end all homelessness by the end of 2025.

Prioritized steps to implement the statewide plan include:

• Increase housing availability for individuals, veterans, and families

• Increase job opportunities and available job training programs

• Identify government funding sources at the local, state, and federal levels

• Create a single screening process all agencies can use to determine eligibility

• Create and operate a statewide database to better understand homelessness

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Mike Williams called the plan “a game changer,” and said the priorities are achievable with every level of government and community service provider working together.

“Frankly this wouldn’t even be possible if it wasn’t for coordination at the federal level,” Williams said. “The U.S. Interagency on Homelessness is our partner in this effort to never again allow Tennesseans to fall through the cracks. We have the support and the roadmap now to end chronic homelessness.”

Williams said those served will have a role and need to be fully invested and willing to fill out forms and schedule appointments to receive an income and benefits. The benefits can help with housing, employment support, temporary food assistance, job training, childcare, and school enrollment. Mental health and substance abuse services will also be available.

“This effort will focus on helping veterans, families, and those most at-risk to have access to education and training so they can secure good employment,” Williams said. “There will also be a focus on assisting youth aging out of foster care and juvenile detention and re-entry efforts for adults coming out of hospitals and prisons. We need to ensure they can transition back into society. Employment and housing are key factors there.”

He said he fully believes the endeavor will help unify and strengthen communities across Tennessee and breathe new life into both small towns and big cities.

“Our goal is quite simply: Identify individuals as homeless, streamline the process to help them obtain resources, and track their progress. No longer will anyone have to go it alone,” he said.

A 2015 statewide count estimated 9,123 homeless individuals in Tennessee broken down as follows:

• Families, individuals with at least one child: 29 percent

• Chronically homeless: 18 percent

• Identified as veterans: 10 percent

• Youth/young adults: 7 percent

Representatives from Johnson City’s Haven of Mercy Ministries, The Salvation Army and Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness were not available for comment Friday.

For more information, visit: http://tn.gov/behavioral-health.

