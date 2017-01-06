Little City Roller Girls in need of practice facility

And a place to practice.

After recently losing their practice facility in Bristol, the Bristol Skate Inn, the 14-person team is looking for a new place to call home.

Specifications for what would work are a little exact, but they the group can offer compensation and, as a nonprofit, tax incentives for a property owner to share their space.

Concrete or wooden floors with a polished surface are required, with at least a 90-foot by 53-foot, 4,800-square-foot space. If a space includes heat, running water and restrooms, that would make matters better, but, as resourceful athletes, the Roller Girls say that last bit is not essential.

A warehouse, school gym or something like it would work, and those options are on the team’s current wish list.

Allison Ivey, one of the members of the team, said their recently attained 501c3 status could be the key to landing a new spot.

Having a healthy roller derby team, she said, goes a long way for a blossoming community and economy, as it appeals to the demographic many businesses chase.

“Roller derby is no doubt something that appeals to young people,” Ivey said. “It’s something for people to do and watch.”

The Little City Roller Girls have been established since 2007, and frequently take part in downtown Johnson City festivals like the Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival and the Corazon Latino Festival.

Ivey said they’ve sought to coach little girls and help build community, starting with youth.

A diverse team, Ivey said they consist of all kinds of different professional occupations despite what might be considered a rough exterior.

“We’re people who wear suits but are covered in tattoos,” she joked.

The personal preference of the Roller Girls would be to use a facility used for skating. The most convenient and perfect space for their kind of activity would be the Johnson City Family Skate Center on State of Franklin Road, but they’ve not been able to come to an agreement with the owner.

As a group of so many working mothers, Ivey said the management of Johnson City’s skate center is asking for a monthly amount several times more than they were paying to practice in Bristol.

Ivey understands the liability issues that surround her sport and is hopeful they can find a conclusion that works for all parties involved.

Team coach Jacob Vitums said they do have a smaller option in Marion, Virginia, but being so far away, it makes it difficult to get the entire team to practices, especially because so many members have families.

Vitums said the biggest fear is having practices so far away, where they ultimately lose a few members at a time until it fizzles out.

With as many as 40 teammates at one time, the difficulty in having practices so far away is that slowly, they’ve diminished down to 14.

Anyone able to make a donation or who might be able to help with the Little City Roller Girls’ problem can email lcrginterleague@gmail.com.

