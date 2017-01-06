JCP Week in Review, January 6, 2017 - VIDEO

Thomas found Tanny, a 12-year-old chow-shepherd mix who had been reported as whining and howling in a corner of an old metal outbuilding that had a kennel area fenced off in the front.

“I could smell the stench of rot and feces. It was a mess,” Thomas said, describing the scene, which included trash, a pile of empty dog food cans and other debris.

“There was food there, it was fresh. It was right outside the building and there was water inside the building. Unfortunately, the dog could not reach either of them because it couldn't get up,” Thomas said. “The dog was laying in the corner of the building. It could not stand.”

Tanny was covered in feces and urine, dehydrated and dying.

77 year old Elbert Lockner said Tanny had been in that condition for about two months. Lockner told him he’d owned Tanny from the time she was a stray puppy he found. Lockner was cited with aggravated animal cruelty and has a Jan. 17 court date in Washington County General Sessions Court.

If you have pets, please consider their welfare first. If you can’t show them the love they need, at least allow them the respect and humanity that we all deserve. The temperature is dropping, so bring them inside, and give them warmth. A warm home, a warm meal, and a warm heart.

The Little City Roller Girls have become an integral part of the fabric of downtown Johnson City over the last several years, and now they find themselves looking for a place to practice. If there’s anyone out there who can help them out, let them know.

The team recently lost their practice facility in Bristol, the Bristol Skate Inn, and are in the market for a space closer to Johnson City.

Specifications for what would work are a little exact, but the group can offer compensation and, as a nonprofit, tax incentives for a property owner to share their space.

Concrete or wooden floors with a polished surface are required, with at least a 90-foot by 53-foot, 4,800-square-foot space. If a space includes heat, running water and restrooms, that would make matters better, but the Roller Girls say that last bit is not essential.

A warehouse, school gym or something like it would work, and those options are on the team’s current wish list.

Anyone able to make a donation or who might be able to help with the Little City Roller Girls’ problem can email lcrginterleague@gmail.com.

As if it needs to be repeated, I will repeat it. Don’t drink and drive.

Johnson City police officers were nearly struck by a drunken, wrong-way driver early this morning as they worked a crash that also involved an impaired driver, as well as a gun, pills and meth, police said.

About 2 a.m., police were sent to check on the welfare of a man passed out at the wheel of a vehicle. After police spoke with Daniel Pinette, he sped off briefly before crashing at the intersection of East Unaka Avenue and Elm Street. Police said Pinette was unsteady on his feet and obviously impaired, and police found a .22 caliber handgun, 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five unidentifiable pills during a search.

As they worked that incident, another driver came down the one-way street the wrong way, nearly striking the officers, police said. Police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as an Angelina, Texas, man; Donald Ray Marshall.

Police said Marshall had the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” and failed sobriety tests at the scene. He was arrested about 3 a.m.

Both men were set to appear in Sessions Court later Friday.

As we head into the weekend, I’m sure you all know that the weather is a major concern. Snow is in the forecast, and local schools have already begun announcing early dismissals. We’ll keep an updated list here at johnsoncitypress.com for your easy perusal.

Whatever you do this weekend, try to stay safe and warm, and enjoy. Thanks for watching.