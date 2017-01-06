With freezing temps approaching, here are some tips to prevent frozen pipes

That forecast means bad news for any exposed piping around homes or buildings.

Officials with Johnson City’s Water and Sewer Services Department took a proactive approach Thursday and released a list of tips residents can follow to protect their pipes from freezing and ultimately bursting.

“Any time that the temperature gets below 32 (degrees) and stays there, usually the first time of the season that it occurs is when we send these tips out,” said Steve Harsh, Water and Sewer Services superintendent. “And of course with temperatures getting down in the teens this weekend, that makes freezing potentials a little greater.”

Here are a few essential tips that Harsh suggests residents follow to prevent frozen pipes:

• Eliminate drafts – Keep doors and windows in the basement and garage tightly closed. Close off crawl space vents and doors, and seal cracks in basement or crawl space walls.

• Insulate – Insulate pipes in unheated portions of the house such as exterior walls, crawl spaces, basements, cabinets or any enclosure where air can't circulate. Harsh said to also be alert for damp insulation. Water-soaked insulation can cause a freeze-up.

“Look around your house and anywhere you may have pipes in unheated areas of the house, like basements, crawl spaces, attics and garages, those are the areas where (pipes) might freeze so insulating those would certainly help. Heat tape is another good option,” Harsh said.

Mike Lunsford, owner of Blue Ridge Plumbing, also suggested mobile home owners have skirting completely surrounding their homes.

“Mobile homes, anytime you have skirting around it, you make sure you have all the skirting and nothing left open so the cold weather doesn’t come in,” Lunsford said.

• Leave a faucet running – When temperatures reach low teens, leave a very thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap. It is important to note, however, that faucets left running may have an adverse effect on septic tanks.

• Protect your meter – Make sure the meter box cover is not broken, missing or ajar, Harsh said. These conditions allow freezing cold air to penetrate the box's insulation.

“Make sure your meter box lid is on or not broken because that will freeze really quick,” Harsh said. “If the lid is broken or it’s missing, give us a call and we’ll come out and replace the lid or bring a new lid. A lot of times in weather like this, we’ll put a little insulation on top of the meter, as well.”

• Open cabinet doors – If a sink is on an outside wall, open vanity or cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach water pipes.

• Locate shut-off valve – Harsh said it’s imperative for residents to locate their water shut-off valves in case of a burst pipe. The shut-off valve is normally located where the water comes into the house, which is usually in the basement, Harsh said.

“If there is a problem and the water is running, if you wait for us to get out there, which could take a while, you want to be able to shut that off as quick as possible to limit water damage,” Harsh said.

To thaw out a frozen pipe, the Water and Sewer Services Department suggests using a hair dryer, vacuum cleaner exhaust, heat tape or light bulb. Harsh said to never use an open flame.

Lunsford said Blue Ridge Plumbing has yet to respond to a frozen water pipe this year.

“It just hasn’t been cold enough, and hopefully it won’t get cold enough, but it may do it (on) Sunday,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said his company responds to more water heater failures than frozen water pipes during the winter. He said the contracting from the heat and expanding from the cold damages the welds on the water heaters.

“We do double the work this time of year on water heaters,” Lunsford added.

Harsh estimated that by Monday morning, his department could see a number of calls come in.

Anyone who suspects a frozen pipe can contact the City’s Water and Sewer Services Department.

“They can call us if their water is off. We’ll come out, check the meter and make sure that the water is good to the meter. If that is the case then we’ll let them know either verbally, a knock on the door, or a little door hanger that they have a frozen problem on their side,” Harsh said.

“We’re glad to come check. We staff for that and we’re glad to do it.”

To contact the Water and Sewer Services Department, call 423-461-1645. Harsh said the after-hours number is 423-461-1643.

Blue Ridge Plumbing can be reached by calling 423-895-0177.

