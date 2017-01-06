Annexation for low-income housing moves forward by narrow margin

The vote, though 3-2, carried with it serious undertones that the tally very well could swing in opposition of annexation on second reading based on extension of services, road repairs, school busing and other concerns that did not ring of a worthwhile investment.

Vice Mayor Jenny Brock and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin and Joe Wise voted to annex the property. However, both Van Brocklin and Wise warned they voted in the affirmative in large part to get the measure to the Jan. 19 second reading and public hearing and that their “yes” votes should not be considered solid confirmation of support.

Mayor David Tomita and Commissioner Todd Fowler voted against the annexation.

“I think it’s a much-needed project, but I’m not sure it’s in the best interest of the city, because of the schools, the road work that may be needed and the possibility that this will not be a very big return for the city,” said Fowler, whose statement was greeted with cheers from audience members.

Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain said Keystone Development is among the finalists for funding that would be used to build a 64-unit, 100-person low-income housing development at 1007 Huffine Road.

McClain explained the development would be composed mainly of single mothers and foster parents with children needing placement. He said most of the children already were in Johnson City Schools, but Wise questioned that fact.

“I’m going to be crass: Who is your market?” Wise asked McClain, who said most residents likely would be using Johnson City services.

Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Police Chief Mark Sirois each offered reports and opinions on the development. Sirois said the JCHA had managed its housing well and that other similar housing had produced “moderate” levels of crime.

Van Brocklin asked if the development would change the currently categorized Huffine Road area’s “very low crime area,” as described by Sirois.

“Any time you bring more people into an area, you’re going to have more opportunity for crime,” Sirois said.

Pindzola said he had concerns about adding traffic onto West Walnut Street, though he also stated there are two roads in the area leading away from Huffine Road.

“I’m not entirely satisfied and still unsure there needs to be an annexation,” Wise said.

Ken Huffine, whose ancestors give reason to the road’s name, owns property nearby.

“There definitely is no return on investment for the city,” he said following the meeting. “From what I understand, the housing authority has not done their due diligence in understanding the risk.”

Commissioners unanimously passed a first reading of an ordinance to assign RP-3 (planned residential) zoning to the property, if annexed.

Commissioners also unanimously passed a first reading of an ordinance to amend regulations for a central business district to allow sidewalk dining for all business as a special exception.

Johnson City Brewing Company owners have met with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Current regulations do not allow taprooms and microbreweries to have sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use.

The company is requesting language containing this restriction be deleted from zoning codes governing the central business district. Development Services Director Angie Carrier said the change would not be specific to serving beer and that other establishments, such as Nelson Fine Arts, The Willow Tree and others would have similar privileges.

Commissioners also approved a request by Milligan College to acquire surplus athletic field lighting formerly used at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

On Dec. 1, commissioners declared the 64 lights be put into surplus. The lighting is in fair condition, but at the end of its life cycle at 24 years, according to officials.

“Our purpose in obtaining these lights is to eventually light our women’s softball field,” Mark Fox, the college’s vice president for athletics and student development wrote in the request.

Fox said the lighting would allow for night practices, which would minimize the amount of class athletes may miss due to games.

“Once this project is complete, we would then be able to offer access to our field to the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau in their efforts to host a variety of summer youth softball events in Johnson City,” he said.

Commissioners also re-appointed Municipal Court Judge Stan Widener. Appointments are made after each municipal election. Widener has been serving in this capacity since 2006. His current annual salary is $30,000, and he has requested his reappointment.

