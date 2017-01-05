Wellmont acquires Greeneville's Takoma Regional Hospital for $13.5 million

The 100-bed acute-care facility in Greeneville raised Wellmont’s hospital count back to seven Thursday, after it was acquired for $13.5 million from Adventist Health System.

The hospital was owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church for two decades, then transferred to Adventist Health, the church’s organized health care nonprofit. Wellmont took on 60 percent ownership of Takoma in 2007, while the faith-based organization continued to manage the facility.

In June 2014, as attorneys scrutinized a potential merger agreement between Wellmont and Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance, full ownership of Takoma was transferred back to Adventist Health, in-part because the faith-based nonprofit shared the hospital’s electronic medical records system and clinical protocols.

A year later, Wellmont announced its intention to take full ownership of the hospital, expected in November 2015.

The pending deal was delayed, however, when Wellmont discovered financial obligations related to a $115 million settlement Adventist made with the federal government to resolve a civil case claiming doctors at the system’s facilities in 10 states submitted false claims for services rendered.

Wellmont’s leadership claimed they were unaware of the settlement, and wanted to make sure the system was protected financially before finalizing the deal for Takoma.

Last year, Adventist Health filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Greeneville civil court, asking a judge to order Wellmont close on the deal.

Wellmont spokesman Jim Wozniak said Thursday the acquisition was not part of an order from a judge, and he expects the lawsuit to be dismissed shortly, if it hasn’t already been.

Wozniak said Wellmont leaders were “satisfied with the responses and assurances we received from Adventist related to any concerns we previously had.”

Takoma Medical Associates, a group of physicians providing primary care and specialty services, is part of the deal.

Health system CEO Bart Hove said he’s looking forward to having the hospital and the physicians’ group among the Wellmont fold.

“We’re excited to add Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates to our family and are ready to work collaboratively with their staff members and physicians to enhance care delivery in our region,” he said. “The hospital and this medical group have produced outstanding results for patients, and the synergy that will result by bringing them into our organization will benefit those we are privileged to serve.”

Last month, Wellmont promoted Tammy Albright, who was the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2011, to serve as Takoma’s president.

“Takoma Regional has been part of Greene County since 1928 and has experienced many changes in the last 88 years that have advanced the quality of care,” Albright said in a press release about the acquisition. “As we enter the next phase, we are thrilled to align with an exceptional health system that also has a proud tradition of delivering excellent care to patients in our region. Together, we will develop innovative solutions that will bolster the quality of care and position our hospital for long-term success.”

Mountain States announced in November plans to acquire Greeneville’s other hospital, the 140-bed Laughlin Memorial, sometime this year.

Should the Johnson City hospital system finalize the deal, and if the proposed merger between Mountain States and Wellmont is approved by officials in Tennessee and Virginia, both Greeneville’s hospitals would be owned and operated by Ballad Health, the joined system.

Combined, the merged system would encompass 21 hospitals, including the two in Greeneville.

In documents filed with both states seeking approval for the merger, both systems promised not to close any hospitals within five years of the completion of the merger, and to set up a process that would require a board of stakeholders to approve any closures after that.

Health system officials have said some redundant services at the merged system’s hospitals could be ended, but most will be replaced by other services.

In 2013, citing declining federal reimbursement rates, extremely low use of the facility and a lack of doctors, Wellmont closed the 70-bed Lee County Regional Medical Center in Virginia.

The shuttered hospital building was purchased for $1.6 million by the Lee County Hospital Authority, formed by the county to find a way to re-open the facility.

In October, the authority officially entered negotiations with Americore Health LLC, a Florida-based health care company. The deadline for an agreement was set for Dec. 1.

Email Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jcpressbaker or on Facebook at facebook.com/jcpressbaker.