Sears closing stores in Kingsport and Bristol

Sears Holdings announced on Wednesday another round of store closures, impacting 78 Kmart and 26 Sears locations in more than 25 states.

The Sears stores at the Kingsport Town Center and the Bristol Mall in Bristol, Va., are among those that will be closed.

This marks the second round of store closures announced by the company in the last two weeks. On Dec. 27, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart and 16 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

The Sears store and accompanying auto center at The Mall at Johnson City were not included on the list of closures, nor were any of the remaining Kmart stores in the Tri-Cities.

