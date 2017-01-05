Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion progressing despite rain delays

Drainage infrastructure is in place and covered, and construction crews have been building gravel roads and pouring concrete building pads.

“Heavy gravel has been put down for the roads, and that will help with transportation within the project area for other activities,” Cemetery Director Jeny Walker said Thursday as she and cemetery work leader Chuck Jones perused the progress.

“They’ve laid the concrete pad for the maintenance building and they hope to lay the pad for the committal shelter and administration building as soon as it’s dry for three days,” Walker said.

“As soon as the pad is laid they’ll start putting up the steel frame and blocks for the building,” she said.

Cemetery and construction officials broke ground in July for the first of three phases of the full project. This phase encompasses 15 acres for a committal shelter, a maintenance building and new administration office space. There will be gravesite space for 1,475 full caskets and 704 underground cremation sites.

The three-phase 50-acre expansion covers a piece of land next to the Johnson City Medical Center complex that also borders East Lake Drive, and overlooks East Tennessee State University and Buffalo Mountain.

Work is readily visible from State of Franklin Road near West Walnut Street as the project extends to that corner of the property.

“Once fully developed, this area is expected to provide 50 years of gravesite availability,” Walker has said previously. The current cemetery area on the other side of the VA has about 10 years of space available, and the first phase will cover 10 years of burial needs for Mountain Home, Walker said.

C&C Contractors, from Nostasulga, Alabama, a service-disabled owned business, is managing the project. The group began construction the day after the official groundbreaking, and as recent as September the project was ahead of schedule.

That was due to a lack of rain across the region for an extended period of time. Recent rainfall, however, has slowed progress but hasn’t shut the site down. On Thursday, several workers were at various locations of the site doing preparation work for the next steps.

The Mountain Home cemetery is the 21st cemetery project for C&C Contractors.