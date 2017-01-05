Commissioners to consider annexation, sidewalk dining

Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain said Keystone Development is among the finalists for funding that would be used to build a 64-unit, 100-person low-income housing development at 1007 Huffine Road. The location is about three miles south of the North State of Franklin/West Walnut intersection.

Commissioners also will consider a first reading of an ordinance to assign RP-3 (planned residential) zoning to the property, if annexed.

The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the plan on Dec. 13 in a 8-0-1 vote, which included one abstention. City Planner Matthew Young said the property is currently zoned R-2A (medium-density residential) under the county’s zoning regulations. No one spoke in opposition to the development at the meeting, he added.

McClain said the JCHA is looking to expand Keystone Development’s construction of low-income housing. Federal tax credit funding through private entities would help fund the development. Keystone Development would receive the funding, and the JCHA would operate the development.

Commissioners also will consider a first reading of an ordinance to amend regulations for a central business district to allow sidewalk dining for all business as a special exception.

Johnson City Brewing Company owners have met with city staff to discuss its expansion at 257 E. Main St. Current regulation do not allow taprooms and microbreweries sidewalk dining, because they are not classified as restaurants at which selling food is the primary use.

The company is requesting language containing this restriction be deleted from zoning codes governing the central business district.

Milligan College has requested the city give to the school the surplus athletic field lighting formerly used at Kermit Tipton Stadium. On Dec. 1, commissioners declared the 64 lights be put into surplus. The lighting is in fair condition, but at the end of its life-cycle at 24 years, according to officials.

“Our purpose in obtaining these lights is to eventually light our women’s softball field,” Mark Fox, the college’s vice president for athletics and student development wrote in the request.

Fox said the lighting would allow for night practices, which would minimize the amount of class athletes may miss due to games.

“Once this project is complete, we would then be able to offer access to our field to the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau in their efforts to host a variety of summer youth softball events in Johnson City,” he said.

Commissioners also will appoint a Municipal Court judge, an appointment made following each municipal election. Stan Widener has been serving in this capacity since 2006. His current annual salary is $30,000, and he has requested his reappointment.

The court meets on Monday and Wednesday mornings, and on the first and third Thursday evenings each month.

