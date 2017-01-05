CIA Committee wants to earmark money for rural water

“We have spring water, and we’ve been here 21 years,” said Jim Byers, who lives on Ford Creek Road nearest the Johnson City water system. “We use it for bathing, but I buy water that we drink. I’ve talked with several county commissioners through the years about getting waterlines. When I lose power, I lose water. So having waterlines would be a big asset.”

On Dec. 20, the County Commission agreed to pay the First Tennessee Development District up to $10,000 to survey households in these three rural areas to see if they qualify for grants to help with waterline extension costs to low- to moderate-income households.

The areas include Hunt Road, Kingsport; Ford Creek Road, Johnson City; and Sliger and Thornburg Hills roads, Jonesborough. Roughly 60 existing households are at these sites. Commissioners agreed at the time these would be the first to receive waterlines should they qualify.

Combined, the municipalities estimated a cost of about $778,000 to extend the respective waterlines. In each case, the municipalities reported they would not be able to recoup their costs.

“To the best of my recollection, Johnson City said if we (approved funding) started immediately, it could be sometime in July before work started,” said CIA Chair Todd Hensley. “We want to make sure this doesn’t get stalled. We raised everybody’s taxes, so this will be something positive residents can point to.”

Hensley said county residents in these area either have no water or poor-quality water. He also said committee members unanimously voted to move a resolution that would earmark the money, though it would not be spent until the survey was complete. The Budget Committee is expected to vote on the resolution on Jan. 11.

Commissioner Joe Grandy said at the December meeting the FTDD was expected to get started sometime this month and will report to the county the percentage of the households fall within the low- to moderate-income bracket.

It was thought the FTDD would reveal its findings from 60 to 90 days after it began its study, which also will include an examination of water quality.

Should 51 percent qualify, these areas may be the first among others to qualify to tap into waterlines at no cost under a federal Community Development Block Grant.

“I’m a lifelong Washington County resident, and I still don’t have the basic necessity of clean water,” said Robbie Ferguson, who lives on Hunt Road (Harmony community) along with about 20 others. “I’m only about an eighth of a mile from Kingsport waterlines, but I may as well be out in la-la land. We’ve got a spring system, but we can’t drink it or cook with it.”

Hensley said the Public Works Committee has agreed to develop criteria to identify needs, priorities and funding methods.

“We want to see the county move forward,” Hensley said. “We want the folks out there to have some clarity that we’re moving on this. Yes, part of this is in my district (Telford), but we’re just trying to push this a little bit.”

On Dec. 7, Public Works Committee Chair Bryan Davenport petitioned Budget Committee members to act immediately to deliver water to these areas by entering into agreements with Johnson City, Kingsport and Jonesborough.

